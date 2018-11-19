North America - Procedure Volumes Analysis, Trends and Opportunities to 2022 - A Matured Market
The North American region-which comprises the U.S., Canada, and Mexico-is a major driver of global surgical procedure volumes and accounted for 27% of these operations in 2017. This is mainly due to the U.S., which represents the largest market for surgical devices in the world.
While North America will maintain an important share of global volumes through 2022, growth will also be slowest in the region. This is because of the relative maturity of its two largest surgical markets, the U.S. and Canada. By 2022 the region will account for slightly more than one-quarter of all global procedures.
By contrast, Asia-which accounted for 43% of the world's procedures in 2017-will drive global growth. Total volumes are projected to increase by 3% annually through 2022; growth in North American procedure volumes of 1.4% underscores the relative maturity of the region, especially compared to Asia, where annual surgical procedure volumes are expected to increase by more than 4%.
Procedures Covered
- Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures
- Peripheral Vascular Procedures
- Neurosurgical Procedures
- General Surgery Procedures
- Orthopaedic Procedures
- Spine Procedures
- Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures
- Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures
- Ophthalmology Procedures
- Urological Procedures
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures
- Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures
Key Topics Covered
1. Surgical Procedure Volumes In North America
Executive Summary
1.1 Highlights and Analysis of Important Surgical Procedures
1.1.1 Fast-Growing Procedures
1.1.2 High-Volume Procedures
1.1.3 Declining Procedures
1.2 National Trends
1.2.1 The United States
1.2.2 Canada
1.2.3 Mexico
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1-1: Share (%) of Global Surgical Volumes by Region, 2017 & 2022
Exhibit 1-2: Growth in Annual Surgical Procedures Volumes by Region, 2018-2022
Exhibit 1-3: Fast-Growing Procedures in North America, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-4: High-Volume Procedures in North America, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-5: Declining Procedures in North America, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-6: Regional Growth Rates by Surgical Category in North American Countries, 2017-2022
Exhibit 1-7: Surgeries per Population in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-8: Procedures per Population, U.S., 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-9: Surgical Procedure Volumes in the U.S.: Inpatient and Outpatient Procedures, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-10: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in the U.S., 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-11: Selected Annual Caseloads in the U.S., 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-12: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in the U.S.
Exhibit 1-13: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in the U.S., Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-14: Surgical Procedures by Category in the U.S., 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-15: Procedures per Population, Canada, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-16: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in Canada, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-17: Selected Annual Caseloads in Canada, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-18: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Canada
Exhibit 1-19: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Canada, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-20: Surgical Procedures by Category in Canada, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-21: Procedures per Population, Mexico, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-22: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in Mexico, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-23: Selected Annual Caseloads in Mexico, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-24: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Mexico
Exhibit 1-25: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Mexico, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-26: Surgical Procedures by Category in Mexico, 2015-2022
Appendix: Databook
