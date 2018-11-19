North America - Procedure Volumes Analysis, Trends and Opportunities to 2022 - A Matured Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America - Procedure Volumes Analysis - Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American region-which comprises the U.S., Canada, and Mexico-is a major driver of global surgical procedure volumes and accounted for 27% of these operations in 2017. This is mainly due to the U.S., which represents the largest market for surgical devices in the world.



While North America will maintain an important share of global volumes through 2022, growth will also be slowest in the region. This is because of the relative maturity of its two largest surgical markets, the U.S. and Canada. By 2022 the region will account for slightly more than one-quarter of all global procedures.

By contrast, Asia-which accounted for 43% of the world's procedures in 2017-will drive global growth. Total volumes are projected to increase by 3% annually through 2022; growth in North American procedure volumes of 1.4% underscores the relative maturity of the region, especially compared to Asia, where annual surgical procedure volumes are expected to increase by more than 4%.

Procedures Covered



Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures

Peripheral Vascular Procedures

Neurosurgical Procedures

General Surgery Procedures

Orthopaedic Procedures

Spine Procedures

Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures

Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures

Ophthalmology Procedures

Urological Procedures

Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures

Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures

Key Topics Covered



1. Surgical Procedure Volumes In North America

Executive Summary

1.1 Highlights and Analysis of Important Surgical Procedures

1.1.1 Fast-Growing Procedures

1.1.2 High-Volume Procedures

1.1.3 Declining Procedures

1.2 National Trends

1.2.1 The United States

1.2.2 Canada

1.2.3 Mexico

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1-1: Share (%) of Global Surgical Volumes by Region, 2017 & 2022

Exhibit 1-2: Growth in Annual Surgical Procedures Volumes by Region, 2018-2022

Exhibit 1-3: Fast-Growing Procedures in North America, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-4: High-Volume Procedures in North America, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-5: Declining Procedures in North America, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-6: Regional Growth Rates by Surgical Category in North American Countries, 2017-2022

Exhibit 1-7: Surgeries per Population in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-8: Procedures per Population, U.S., 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-9: Surgical Procedure Volumes in the U.S.: Inpatient and Outpatient Procedures, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-10: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in the U.S., 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-11: Selected Annual Caseloads in the U.S., 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-12: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in the U.S.

Exhibit 1-13: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in the U.S., Distribution of Sub-Segments

Exhibit 1-14: Surgical Procedures by Category in the U.S., 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-15: Procedures per Population, Canada, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-16: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in Canada, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-17: Selected Annual Caseloads in Canada, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-18: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Canada

Exhibit 1-19: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Canada, Distribution of Sub-Segments

Exhibit 1-20: Surgical Procedures by Category in Canada, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-21: Procedures per Population, Mexico, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-22: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in Mexico, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-23: Selected Annual Caseloads in Mexico, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-24: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Mexico

Exhibit 1-25: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Mexico, Distribution of Sub-Segments

Exhibit 1-26: Surgical Procedures by Category in Mexico, 2015-2022



Appendix: Databook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rbbdk2/north_america?w=5

