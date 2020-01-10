North America & Europe DNA Purification Dashboard, 2020 - Market Size, Throughput, Growth Rates, Price, Monthly Spend, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 DNA Purification Dashboard Series 1 - NA & EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DNA purification is one of the few basic methods ubiquitous among scientists using genomics techniques to investigate processes such as gene expression, genetic diversity, protein function and molecular interactions. As life science suppliers continue to improve products and services in the DNA purification market, DNA purification experiment kits and reagents represent a significant market within the life sciences industry.



2020 DNA Purification Life Science Dashboard is the first in a series that characterizes the dynamic market for products for DNA purification experiments. This 2020 Dashboard provides a snapshot of the current market landscape that is compared with data from all of the previous Nucleic Acid Purification Dashboards where relevant, providing an ongoing story of how the market is adapting to new products, new competitors and new sales and marketing strategies.



The 2020 Dashboard was developed from responses to a 24-question survey completed by 644 scientists located in North America and Europe.



This Dashboard reveals key market indicators for the DNA purification market as a whole, as well as for the following techniques representing market sub-segments:

Gel extraction

Post-reaction cleanup (i.e. PCR, enzyme digestion)

Plasmid DNA minipreps (1-2 ml culture)

Plasmid DNA midipreps (5-50 ml culture)

Plasmid DNA maxipreps (100 ml culture or more)

Genomic DNA from cells or tissue

Genomic DNA from whole blood

Genomic DNA from FFPE tissue

Cell-free DNA extraction

NGS library prep (DNA)

This report is focused on the use of DNA purification products in the life science research market.



The following suppliers were surveyed for this report:

Agilent/Stratagene

Bio-Rad

EpiGentek

Macherey Nagel

MilliporeSigma/Merck

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek

Omega BioTek

Perkin Elmer

Promega

Qiagen/SABiosciences

Roche Applied Science/Kappa Biosystems

TaKaRa/Clontech

Thermo Fisher Scientific/Life Technologies/Invitrogen/Ambion/Pierce

Zymo Research

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Dashboard at a Glance Market Opportunity Matrix Respondents Qualification Demographics Frequency of Performance: Life Science Techniques Frequency of Performance: DNA Purification Co-Performance: DNA Purification Experiments & Life Science Techniques Manual vs. Automated DNA Purification Handling Throughput, Growth Rates, Price & Monthly Spend Market Size Percent of Spend with Suppliers by Segment (Share of Budget) Customer Satisfaction & Interest in Switching Purchase Decision Factors: Product Features Primary Downstream Application Desired Product Changes Appendix I: Supporting Data Appendix II: Percepta Capabilities and Life Science Dashboards Available

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aya4ky

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

