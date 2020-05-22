North America & Europe Power Electronics Market Study, 2020

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Electronics Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America and Europe power electronics market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in future. The power semiconductor integrated devices that haven been recently developed such as power MOSFET, thyristor and IGBT, are leading to the growth in the demand for these devices.

The North America power electronics market is projected to attain a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. In North America, the market in the United States is anticipated to hold the largest share by 2027. On the other hand, the power electronics market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach an estimated market value of USD 20,000 Million by the end of 2027.



The market for power electronics in North America and Europe is segmented by type, by voltage and by end user. Out of these, the type segment is further sub-segmented into discrete, module and IC. The segment for IC is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market in the coming years and the discrete segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period. In addition to this, this segment is anticipated to increase the incremental opportunity created by the discrete segment in power electronics market in the United States.



Some of the key industry leaders in the North America and Europe power electronics market are International Rectifier, Vishay Intertechnology (Siliconix), Infineon Technologies, Pulse, The Bergquist Company, Bosch Rexroth, Rockwell Automation, SynQor, Artesyn and Power-One.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Overview

1.1. North America & Europe Power Electronics Market Overview

1.2. Why You Should Read This Report

1.3. How This Report Delivers

1.4. Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report

1.5. Who is This Report For?

1.6. Methodology

1.6.1. Primary Research

1.6.2. Secondary Research

1.6.3. Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology



2. Introduction to the Power Electronics Market

2.1. Power Electronics Market Structure

2.2. Power Electronics Market Definition

2.3. Power Electronics Market Taxonomy

2.4. North America Power Electronics Market Snapshot

2.5. Europe Power Electronics Market Snapshot

2.6. Power Electronics Market Dynamics

2.6.1. Power Electronics Market: Drivers

Growing use of power devices

Increasing electric vehicle penetration

Growing sales of consumer electronics and deployment in renewable energy

2.6.2. Power Electronics Market: Restraints

High cost associated with product

Limitations of power electronics and economic slow-down

2.6.3. Power Electronics Market: Trends

Product Development

Strategic Alliance

2.6.4. Power Electronics Market: Opportunities

Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Deployment

2.6.5. Power Electronics Market: Key Regulations



3. North America Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027



4. The U.S. Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. U.S. Power Electronics Market, By Type, 2019-2027

4.2.1. Introduction

4.2.2. Discrete Segment

4.2.3. Module Segment

4.2.4. IC Segment

4.3. U.S. Power Electronics Market, By Voltage, 2019-2027

4.3.1. Introduction

4.3.2. Low Voltage Segment

4.3.3. Medium Voltage Segment

4.3.4. High Voltage Segment

4.4. U.S. Power Electronics Market, By End-users Industry, 2019-2027

4.5. Introduction

4.6. U.S. Power Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By End-user Industries

4.6.1. ICT Segment

4.6.2. Consumer Electronics Segment

4.6.3. Power Segment

4.6.4. Industrial Segment

4.6.5. Automotive Segment

4.6.6. Aerospace & Defense Segment

4.6.7. Others Segment



5. Canada Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027



6. Mexico Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027



7. The Europe Power Electronics Market, 2019-2027



Companies Mentioned



International Rectifier

Vishay Intertechnology (Siliconix)

Infineon Technologies

Pulse

The Bergquist Company

Bosch Rexroth

Rockwell Automation

SynQor

Artesyn

Power-One

