North America $1.08 Bn Aromatherapy Markets to 2024 - Surging Consumer Adoption of Natural Products
Jun 17, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Aromatherapy Market by Product, by Mode of Delivery, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American aromatherapy market is projected to attain a size of $1,083.2 million by 2024, growing from $714.4 million in 2018.
The rising purchasing power, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases, and surging consumer adoption of natural products are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
There are various equipment and consumables available in the North American aromatherapy market. Some of the significant equipment offered in the market are nebulizing, evaporative, ultrasonic, and heat diffusers. Out of these, in 2018, ultrasonic diffusers dominated the market with more than 40.0% share, primarily owing to the wider range of application of this type of diffuser compared to others.
Regular product launches in the equipment and consumables categories are boosting the market growth. For instance, in November 2018, doTERRA International LLC introduced a new product, known as Yarrow Pom, which is a blend of cold-pressed pomegranate seed oil and yarrow essential oil. The product is anticipated to act as a supporter of metabolic growth, and as an antioxidant and immune system improver.
Furthermore, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, in the same month, introduced a portable diffuser, named Diffuse On The Move. In addition, in February 2019, VITRUVI promulgated the introduction of two essential oils - one derived from pomegranates and the other from plums - of which, the former is a serum with antioxidants and the latter is effective for dry skin.
Based on the mode of delivery, the aromatherapy market in North America is classified into aerial diffusion, topical application, and direct inhalation. Out of these, topical application is quite a popular delivery mode in the market, and it is predicted to remain popular during the forecast period (2019-2024), owing to the increasing usage of essential oils via a topical application for treating skin-related problems.
On the basis of application, the North American aromatherapy market is categorized into relaxation, pain management, insomnia, cold and cough, skin and hair care, and scar management. In 2018, among these, the relaxation category held the largest share of 22.3%, followed by skin and hair care, which accounted for a 19.6% share in the market. This can be attributed to the rising number of anxiety and stress cases in the region.
Homes and offices, beauty spas, and hospitals and clinics are the various end users in the North American aromatherapy market. Beauty spas are predicted to lead the market in terms of revenue with an anticipated contribution of more than 40.0% in 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the 2019-2024 period.
The key players operating in the market are doTERRA International LLC, Young Living Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Now Health Group Inc., W.S. Badger Company Inc., HoMedics USA LLC, Organic Aromas, and Frontier Cooperative.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Growing use of aromatherapy at home
Drivers
- Increasing disposable income
- Growing consumer preference for natural products
- Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases
- Surge in the prevalence of skin diseases
Restraints
- Stringent regulations for product labeling
- Toxicity associated with aromatherapy oils
North America Aromatherapy Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Product
Consumables
- Essential oils
- Singles
- Floral
- Lavender
- Ylang ylang
- Rose
- Neroli
- Yarrow
- Others
- Citrus
- Lemon
- Bergamot
- Orange
- Grapefruit
- Others
- Herbaceous
- Chamomile
- Clary sage
- Lemongrass
- Others
- Camphoraceous
- Eucalyptus
- Rosemary
- Tea tree
- Others
- Mint
- Peppermint
- Spearmint
- Cornmint
- Others
- Earthy
- Patchouli
- Valerian
- Vetiver
- Others
- Spicy
- Ginger
- Clove
- Black pepper
- Others
- Woody
- Sandalwood
- Cedarwood
- Cinnamon
- Rosewood
- Others
- Blends
- Carrier oils
Equipment
- Ultrasonic diffuser
- Nebulizing diffuser
- Evaporative diffuser
- Heat diffuser
Market Segmentation by Mode of Delivery
- Topical Application
- Aerial Diffusion
- Direct Inhalation
Market Segmentation by Application
- Relaxation
- Skin and Hair Care
- Pain Management
- Cold and Cough
- Insomnia
- Scar Management
- Others
Market Segmentation by End User
- Beauty Spas
- Homes and Offices
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Others
