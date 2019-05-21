North America $1.2 Bn Nurse Call Systems Markets 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Nurse Call Systems Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment; Technology; Application; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,203.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 506.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019-2027.



The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due to the rising prevalence of the Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. The other factors that is leading to the growth of the market are growing geriatric population and presence of the market leaders that offer various nurse call systems and rising numbers of the hospitals, assisted living centers and other healthcare centers across the country.



As per the recent data published by Alzheimer's Association in 2019, states that approximately 5.8 million Americans are suffering with Alzheimer's and the number is expected to rise approximately up to 14 million by 2050. In addition, the cost of care invested for the disease are rising. It was estimated that by 2019 Alzheimer's and other form of dementias will cost nearly US$ 290 billion and it is also estimated that by 2050 the cost can rise roughly up to US$ 1.1 trillion. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.



The global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.9% during 2019 to 2027.



North America nurse call systems market, based on the technology was segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. Wired system segment led the market for nurse call systems in 2018, contributing a market share of 74.54% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027.



The nurse call systems market, based on application is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support and others. Emergency medical alarms segment led the market for nurse call systems in 2018. The emergency medical alarms offers advantages to nurses to communicate faster by creating real time alert and response tracking in minimal time, also helps in two way communication. Moreover, the emergency alarms also improve the work efficiency and helps in reducing the healthcare costs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. North America Nurse Call Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Nurse Call Systems- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America - Pest Analysis



5. North America Nurse Call Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Numbers Of Assisted Living Centers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences Of Alzheimer's Diseases

5.2 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.1 Rising Numbers Of Specialized Hospitals

5.3 Key Market Trends

5.3.1 Advancement In The Nurse Call Systems

5.4 Impact Analysis



6. Nurse Call Systems Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Performance Of Key Players

6.2.1 Rauland (A Division Of Ametek, Inc.)

6.2.2 Critical Alert Systems.



7. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Equipment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Equipment Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis (US$ Mn)

7.3 Integrated Communication Systems Market

7.4 Button Systems Market

7.5 Mobile Systems Market

7.6 Intercom Systems Market



8. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis- By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Wired Systems

8.3 Wireless Systems Market



9. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis, By Application (US$ Mn)

9.3 Emergency Medical Alarms Market

9.4 Wanderer Control Market

9.5 Workflow Support Market

9.6 Others Market



10. Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis- By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis, By End USer (US$ Mn)

10.3 Hospitals Market

10.4 Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers Market

10.5 Clinics Market

10.6 Others Market



11. North America Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



12. Nurse Call Systems Market - IndUStry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Comparative Company Analysis

12.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

12.4 Organic Developments

12.4.1 Overview

12.5 Inorganic Developments

12.5.1 Overview



13. Nurse Call Systems Market-Key Company Profiles



Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

AzureHealthcare

Intercall Systems Inc.

SCHRACK SECONET AG

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

