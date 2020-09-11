North America $1.33 Bn Bioactive Wound Management Markets, 2020-2027: Increasing Research Activities to Introduce Novel Wound Treatments

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Bioactive Wound Management Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; Application; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America bioactive wound management market is expected to reach US$ 1,333.21 million by 2027 from US$ 755.37 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020-2027.



The bioactive wound management market is growing primarily due to the increasing adoption of single-use bioactive wound management and rising demand of bioactive wound management by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the North America. Factors such as stringent regulatory frameworks are negatively impacting the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing research activities to introduce novel wound treatments and 3D printing in wound care management are likely to fuel the growth of the bioactive wound management market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the non-healing or chronic wound management. COVID-19 among older people has resulted in severe complications and has accounted for a large number of deaths in the country. Additionally, chronic wounds or non-healing wounds are majorly seen in older people and takes a longer time to heal.



Therefore, regular dressing and proper care is required to prevent chronic cases of infection and health condition. The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted bioactive wound management market profoundly by affecting the quality care. It has not only affected wound care but also the entire healthcare system in the region.



Moreover, the rising cases of injuries caused by traumatic events and road accidents are the major factors driving the market growth. For instance, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, road accidents kill 1.2 million people annually. Additionally, burn injuries are one of the major causes of developing chronic wounds. Road accidents, burn injuries, and other traumas have increased the number of surgeries. Such cases are expected to surge the demand for rapid wound healing products in the coming years.



Key Market Dynamics



Key Market Drivers



Increasing Incidences of Wounds and Ulcers

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

Innovation in Advanced Wound Care Products

Key Market Restraints

High Cost Associated with Superior Quality Wound Care Management

Lack of Reimbursement Policies

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing Research Activities to Introduce Novel Wound Treatments

Future Trends

3D Printing in Wound Care Management

Companies Mentioned



Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Organogenesis Inc.

MiMedx

ETS Wound Care, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j1oj

