North America $125+ Billion Dropshipping Market to 2027 - Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Dropshipping Business Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Dropshipping Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type and Organization Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dropshipping market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 36.11 billion in 2019 to US$ 125.45 billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The growing demand for consumer electronics is bolstering the growth of the Dropshipping market in North America. Growing adoption of consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops in North America creates new and exciting opportunities for various ongoing technological developments. It has led to rising penetration of these devices across economies in North America.



In countries such as Mexico and Canada, there is a huge scope for growth in the consumer electronics industry with consumption projected to surge as the penetration of brands increases. Mobile phone cases are considered a promising e-commerce niche, as it is gaining traction at a rapid pace. Owing to increasing demand for mobile accessories, consumer electronics is one such product category propelling Dropshipping businesses, in turn, attracting several start-ups in North America. Moreover, the rising e-commerce industry is expected to positively influence the demand for Dropshipping in North America.



With the US being among the prominent market for Dropshipping, the current scenario of COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected the market growth. The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country has affected several market players operating in the Dropshipping market. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico impact the adoption of the Dropshipping.



COVID-19 has had a severe impact on logistics operations, transportation, and trade activity. North America is home to a large number of manufacturing and technology companies. Thus, the impact of COVID-19 is anticipated to be quite severe in 2020 and likely in 2021. However, the online food business has boosted sales in the region. Consumers are spending on online food pickup and delivery that would help them meet their needs during the COVID-19 crisis. The impact of COVID-19 is short-term; it is likely to decrease in the coming years across North America.



The electronics and media segment led the North America Dropshipping market based on product type in 2019. With the opportunity of making more sales and profits, Dropshipping of electronics and media is gaining huge popularity. Several Dropshippers of electronics and media have started taking advantage of well-established market of electronics consumers in order to profit themselves.



Recently, a huge growth in the number of wholesale electronics Dropshippers has been observed because of less weight of consumer electronics which can be easily ship to the consumers. Additionally, one can also quickly make more profit by selling accessories; for instance, consumer electronics drop shippers can sell tablets and phone covers to buyers. So the growing demand of electronics and media is expected to increase the no. of electronics Dropshippers due to more profit and sale , which will drive the North America Dropshipping market.



A few players operating in the market are Alidropship. com; Doba Inc.; Inventory Source; Megagoods, Inc.; Modalyst, Inc.; Orderhive; Printify, Inc.; and Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Dropshipping Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. North America Dropshipping Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising E-Commerce Industry

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Security Concerns

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Growth Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Dropshipping Business

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Dropshipping Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Dropshipping Market Overview

6.2 North America Dropshipping Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. North America Dropshipping Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Dropshipping Market Breakdown, by Product Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Toys, Hobby and DIY

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Toys, Hobby and DIY Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

7.4 Furniture and Appliances

7.5 Food and Personal Care

7.6 Electronics and Media

7.7 Fashion

7.8 Others



8. North America Dropshipping Market Analysis - By Organization Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Dropshipping Market Breakdown, by Organization Size, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

8.4 Large Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Large Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)



9. North America Dropshipping Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America: Dropshipping Market, By Country

9.1.1.1 US: Dropshipping Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

9.1.1.1.1 US: Dropshipping Market, By Product Type

9.1.1.1.2 US: Dropshipping Market, By Organization Size

9.1.1.2 Canada: Dropshipping Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

9.1.1.3 Mexico: Dropshipping Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Dropshipping Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Alidropship.com

Doba Inc.

Inventory Source

Megagoods, Inc.

Modalyst, Inc.

Orderhive

Printify, Inc.

Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC

