North America $247 Mn Sodium Dichromate Markets, 2015-2017 & 2018-2023

North America sodium dichromate market is expected to reach to $247.0 million by 2023

Majority of the demand for sodium dichromate is generated from the metal finishing application wherein it is used for the production of chrome-plated parts and products. Apart from this, the growth momentum of the construction industry has further bolstered the demand for paints and coatings industry. The growth of the paints and coatings industry is anticipated to give an impetus to the sodium dichromate market in North America.

Metal finishing application currently dominates the North America sodium dichromate market. Metal finishing involves the deposition of chrome on a metal object through electroplating. The satisfactory performance of chrome such as limited hardness and corrosion resistance has led to significant demand for sodium dichromate for electroplating applications.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the North America sodium dichromate market and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 30 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 10 supplier profiles.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the major countries that provide growth opportunities for the North America sodium dichromate market?

sodium dichromate market? What is the competitive strength of the key players in the North America sodium dichromate market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

sodium dichromate market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence? How does the supply-demand scenario of the North America sodium dichromate market look like during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 High Growth of the Electroplating Industry in North America

1.1.2 Growth of the Construction Industry Driving Demand of Sodium Dichromate

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Slow Growth of the Leather Tanning Industry in North America

1.2.2 Concerns Regarding Environmental Pollution Caused by the Use of Chromium Chemicals

1.2.3 High Dependency of North America on Imports of Sodium Dichromate

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Replacement of Chrome Plated Steel Components With Plastic Components



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Consolidation Trends in North America Sodium Dichromate Market

2.2 Domestic and Foreign Producers of Sodium Dichromate

2.3 North America Sodium Dichromate Market Share Analysis, by Producer, 2018

2.4 Production and Demand Scenario

2.5 Production Cost of Sodium Dichromate

2.5.1 Raw Material Cost

2.5.2 Processing, Utilities, Transportation, and Maintenance Cost

2.5.3 Factors Influencing Cost



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Import Scenario of Sodium Dichromate

3.1.1 U.S. Sodium Dichromate Imports, 2015-2017

3.1.2 Canada Sodium Dichromate Imports, 2015-2017

3.1.3 Mexico Sodium Dichromate Imports, 2015-2017

3.1.4 U.S. Sodium Dichromate Exports, 2015-2017

3.2 Sodium Dichromate Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Potential Customers

3.3 Porter's Five Forces

3.4 North America Sodium Dichromate Market Futuristic Scenario

3.4.1 Potential Threats to Supply Chain

3.4.2 Regulations for Sodium Dichromate

3.4.2.1 Regulations under EPA

3.4.2.2 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Regulations



4 North America Sodium Dichromate Market

4.1 North America Sodium Dichromate Market Value, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2018-2023

4.1.1 Market Overview



5 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Product Type

5.1 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Product Type, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2018-2023

5.2 Basic Chromium Sulphate

5.3 Chromium Oxide

5.4 Chromic Acid

5.5 Others



6 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Application

6.1 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Application, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2017-2023

6.2 Metal Finishing

6.3 Wood Preservation

6.4 Pigments

6.5 Leather Tanning

6.6 Others



7 North America Sodium Dichromate Market, by Country, $Million and Kilo Tons, 2017-2023



8 Company Profiles



Aktyubinsk Chromium Chemicals Plant

American Elements

Elementis Plc.

Hebei Chromate Chemical Co., Ltd.

LANXESS

Midural Group

Novotroitsk Plant of Chromium Compounds (NPCC)

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Soda Sanayii A.S.

Vishnu Chemicals Limited

