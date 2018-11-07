North America $5+ Billion Blow Molded Plastics Market to 2025 Shift in Trends Towards Replacement of Glass & Metals

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Blow Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PVC, PET), By Technology (Extrusion, Injection), By Application (Packaging, Automotive), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America blow molded plastic market size is projected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2025, exhibiting a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Blow molding is a revolutionary form of technology capable of producing various types of plastic products. It offers multiple methods of production such as extrusion blow molding. Primary raw materials used in the production of blow molded plastics include polypropylene (PP), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyethylene (PE), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Blow molded plastics are rapidly replacing conventional materials such as wood, glass, and engineered plastics in various applications due to their flexibility, lubricity, and better strength and stiffness These plastics are also flame-retardant and have excellent UV stability and antioxidant properties). These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand from the packaging and automobile industry is expected to be the major factor driving the product demand over the forecast period. Demand for these products was the highest in U.S. due to presence of several end-use companies in the region.

Canada also plays a significant role in the growth of plastic manufacturing industry in North America. In Mexico, the plastic manufacturing sector is in a developing stage. However, steadily increasing demand from domestic end-use industries and expanding export activities have helped increase productivity. These developments in Mexico and Canada along with their initiatives to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) for the manufacturing sectors are expected to add to their local plastic production.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Automotive industry is one of the fastest growing end-use industries for blow molded plastics

With rapid technological developments in automobile, conventional plastics have been replaced with lightweight, high-performance materials, which possess properties of both plastic and rubber. This will drive the marker growth

Issues such as disposability and degradation of PET bottles have pushed environmental agencies and governments to implement stringent regulations and legislations

Bio-based PET bottles are being increasingly used as a substitute in carbonated soft drink packaging and their demand is increasing

Extrusion blow molded plastics was the largest segment accounting for 33.3% of the total market size in terms of revenue in 2016. The segment is expected to increase in the coming years as it is relatively cheaper than other molding processes

Increasing focus on reducing vehicle weight to increase fuel efficiency without compromising product quality is the primary concern of the automobile manufacturers. Plastics are the main alternatives for metal components that meet all the quality and safety standards. This is expected to fuel the product demand in the automobile sector.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope & assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 North America Blow Molded Plastics Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3 North America blow molded plastics value chain analysis

3.4 Raw material trend

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.6 North America blow molded plastics market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing penetration for automotive applications

3.6.1.2 Positive outlook on the region's packaging industry

3.6.1.3 Shift in trends towards replacement of glass & metals

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 Growing environmental concerns

3.6.2.2 Growth of the bio-based polymer industry

3.7 Market opportunities

3.8 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.9 Blow molded plastics market - PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 North America Blow Molded Plastics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 North America blow molded plastics market share by technology, 2016 & 2025

4.2 North America blow molded plastics market by technology, 2014 - 2025

4.3 Extrusion blow molding

4.4 Injection blow molding

4.5 Stretch blow molding

4.6 Compound blow molding



Chapter 5 North America Blow Molded Plastics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 North America blow molded plastics market share by product, 2016 & 2025

5.2 North America blow molded plastics market by product, 2014 - 2025

5.3 Polypropylene

5.4 Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

5.5 Polyethylene

5.6 Polystyrene

5.7 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

5.8 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.9 Others



Chapter 6 North America Blow Molded Plastics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 North America blow molded plastics market share by application, 2016 & 2025

6.2 North America blow molded plastics market by product, 2014 - 2025

6.3 Packaging

6.4 Consumable & electronics

6.5 Automotive & transportation

6.6 Building & construction

6.7 Medical

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 North America Blow Molded Plastics Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 North America blow molded plastics market share by country, 2016 & 2025

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Heat Map Analysis

8.2 Distributor Landscape (Including Blow Molded Auto Parts Vendors)

8.3 Competitive Environment

8.4 Four Quadrant Positioning

8.5 Strategy Framework

8.6 Competitive Analysis (Global Industry): Resin Manufacturers



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Magna International, Inc.

International Automotive Components Group

Berry Global, Inc.

Pet All Manufacturing, Inc.

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Comar, LLC

Rutland Plastics Ltd.

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri-Industrial Plastics

Garrtech, Inc.

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

North American Plastics, Ltd.

Machinery Center, Inc.

Apex Plastics

INEOS Group

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

ExxonMobil

Gemini Group, Inc.

Custom-Pak

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Toledo Mold and Die, Inc. (TMD)

TIGERS POLYMER CORPORATION

Steere Enterprises

Mann + hummel Filtration Technology Group Inc.

ContiTech

Excell Corporation

Kautex Machines Inc.

Polymer Products

MAHLE GmbH

ABC Group Inc.

