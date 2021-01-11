North America $650+ Million Vitamin D Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Vitamin D Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Milk, Egg, Fruits & Vegetables, Seaweeds), by Form, by Analog, by IU Strength, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America vitamin D market size is projected to reach USD 666.4 million by 2027 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%



The growth is mainly driven by the rising demand for the product for the manufacturing of fruit juices and drinks, bakery goods, and snacks, in the food and beverage industry.



The strong presence of pharmaceutical and food industries, coupled with growing consumer awareness about the consumption of nutrition-rich food are the factors expected to fuel the demand for vitamin D in the region over the forecast period. The advancements in vitamin D rich food products coupled with the presence of prominent multinational players such as Nestle S.A. and The Kraft Heinz Company in the regional market are expected to positively impact the vitamin D market growth.



In North America, vitamin D supplements with 600 IU dosage are mainly consumed by people of 4 to 70 years of age. The daily dosage of approximately 600 IU vitamin D is recommended to maintain a sufficient amount of vitamin content required for the human body. The prevalence of vitamin deficiencies among the consumers is expected to increase the consumption of vitamin D supplements with 600 IU dosage in the region.



Milk is one of the primary sources of vitamin D in the American diet. According to the National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES), Americans get 42.6% of their vitamin D from milk. As the Northern part of the country does not get enough sunlight, people in these areas are dependent on alternative sources of vitamin D; it is likely to boost the demand for vitamin D from milk sources.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.2. Information Analysis & Data Analysis Models

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Industry Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1. Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2. Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1. Technology Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.3.1. Direct to Consumer

3.3.3.2. Distributors

3.3.3.3. Online Mode of Distribution

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. North America Vitamin D Market - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: North America Vitamin D Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. North America Vitamin D Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. North America Vitamin D Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Liquid

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3. Dry



Chapter 5. North America Vitamin D Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. North America Vitamin D Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Milk

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Egg

5.4. Fruits & VegeTables

5.5. Seaweeds

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. North America Vitamin D Market: Analog Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. North America Vitamin D Market: Analog Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Vitamin D2

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Vitamin D3



Chapter 7. North America Vitamin D Market: IU Strength Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. North America Vitamin D Market: IU Strength Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. 400 IU

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3. 600 IU

7.4. 800 IU

7.5. Others



Chapter 8. North America Vitamin D Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. North America Vitamin D Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.2. Functional Food & Beverages

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.2.2. Food Supplements

8.2.3. Fruit Juice & Drinks

8.2.4. Dairy Products

8.2.5. Snacks & Cereals

8.2.6. Others

8.3. Personal Care

8.4. Feed & Pet Food

8.5. Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 9. North America Vitamin D Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2027



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Chanel Partners

10.3.2. Key Customers

10.4. Public Companies

10.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

10.4.2. Company Ranking

10.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

10.4.3.1. Market Differentiators

10.4.4. SWOT Analysis Of Public Companies

10.5. Private Companies

10.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence

10.5.2. Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Performance

11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4. Strategic Initiatives



Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Dishman Group

Glanbia plc

PHW Group

Bio-Tech Pharmacal

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nestle S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

The Kraft Heinz Company

Cipla Inc.

