North America $9.7 Bn Electronic Design Automation Market to 2027 - Rising Demand for Machine Learning in EDA is Anticipated to Gain Significant Momentum

The "North America Electronic Design Automation Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Application" report

The North America electronic design automation market accounted for US$ 4.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 9.70 Bn in 2027.



The significant growth of the semiconductor industry is anticipated to boost the electronic design automation market growth. Moreover, the increased focus on miniaturization of electronic devices is expected to boost the electronic design automation market growth in the forecast period. The SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association) in October 2018, while representing the US leadership in semiconductor research, design and manufacturing had charted an increase of 12.7% from 2017 and marked the total revenue of US$ 41.8 Bn.



Furthermore, the WSTS also forecasted a trajectory of 15.9% in 2018 and 2.6% in 2019. This growth in the semiconductor industry has raised the confidence of the market players in terms of revenue growth. The companies operating in the semiconductor landscape are not only anticipating a substantial rise in the revenue but are also respectively increasing their R&D spending. The year-on-year increase in R&D spending has imposed a noteworthy thrust to the electronic design automation market during the recent past and is projected to continue to drive the market in the coming years.



As the semiconductor industry continues to be in strong up-cycle, the leaders in the market are expected to adopt a future-oriented approach. The approach may further consider unconventional end-market such as artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle, and IoT. Additionally, the memory companies are also likely to witness a rise in sales owing to bolstering demand for data centers smartphones and autonomous vehicle technologies.



The electronic design automation market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the electronic design automation market further. For instance, The US government has taken various initiatives for supporting the manufacturing sector in the country.



This includes programs such as Manufacturing USA, Advanced Manufacturing Technology Consortia, MForesight, Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Investing in Manufacturing Communities Partnership, Materials Genome Initiative, National Export Initiative, Sustainable Manufacturing Clearinghouse, etc. These initiative provide various benefits to the manufacturing companies located in the region, thus, increasing the growth of the manufacturing sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Electronic Design Automation Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis - North America



5. Electronic Design Automation Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant Growth of Semiconductor Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex Requirements of the End-Users

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Increased Focus on Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising demand for machine learning in EDA is anticipated to gain significant momentum

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Electronic Design Automation - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Electronic Design Automation Market Overview

6.2 North America Electronic Design Automation Market Forecast And Analysis



7. North America Electronic Design Automation Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Electronic Design Automation Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

7.4 Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

7.5 IC Physical Design & Verification

7.6 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) And Multi-Chip Module (MCM)



8. North America Electronic Design Automation Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Electronic Design Automation Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.4 Consumer Electronics

8.5 Telecom

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Industrial

8.8 Others



9. North America Electronic Design Automation Market Country Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger And Acquisition

10.4 New Product Development



11. Company Profiles



Agnisys Inc.

Aldec Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Mentor Graphics Inc.

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Zuken Inc.

