North America Aerial Equipment Rental Market 2018-2025 by Revenue and Competitive Supplier Landscape

This report provides an overview of the aerial equipment rental market in North America (United States and Canada). The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by revenue, and the competitive supplier landscape.

This study focuses on the North American aerial equipment rental market with geographical coverage of Canada and the United States of America. For purposes of this research, segments include compressed aerial boom lifts (both articulating and telescopic), scissor lifts (both electric and rough terrain), and power types (diesel, electric, and gas/LP).

The aerial equipment market is projected to experience a steady growth rate during the next seven years. Growth is expected to be driven by demand from construction, as well as industrial/retail end-user markets, a shift towards rental, and a response to labor and skills shortages. This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Aerial Rental Market with competitive analysis.

The market numbers included in this study represent revenues generated from the rental of equipment. The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2025.

This study captures the following information:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2018-2025)

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research

II. Market Definitions and Segmentation

III. Methodology

IV. Market Value

V. Executive Summary

a) Total Equipment Rental Market: Revenues by Company (North America, 2018)

b) Aerial Equipment Rental Market: Revenues by Company, (North America, 2018)

VI. Market Overview

a) Major Trends

b) Key Takeaways

c) Fleet Breakout by Piece Count North America, 2018

d) Fleet Breakout by Value North America, 2018

e) Technology Impacts

f) Regulation Impacts

g) Market Drivers

h) Market Restraints

i) Market Challenges

j) Market Trends

VII. North American Equipment Rental Market

a) Total and Aerial Overview

b) Aerial Rental Forecast (2018-2025)

c) United States Total and Aerial Overview

d) United States Aerial Rental Forecast (2018-2025)

e) Canada Total and Aerial Overview

f) Canada Aerial Rental Forecast (2018-2025)

VIII. Market Share by Revenue

IX. Competitive Attributes

X. United Rentals Profiles



Ahern Rentals

Caterpillar (CAT)

Herc Rentals

Home Depot

Sunbelt (both US and Canada )

) United Rentals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyw9v1





