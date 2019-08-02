North America Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The North American air quality monitoring market is expected to generate $2,628.5 million in revenue by 2024

Due to increasing air pollution levels and growing awareness about its effects on human health and environment, and stringent regulatory framework for air pollution reduction, the market is advancing steadily.



On the basis of product, the North American air quality monitoring market is divided into indoor and outdoor products. The market for outdoor monitoring products is anticipated to experience faster growth during the forecast period (2019-2024), at a CAGR of over 10.0%. Due to increasing acid rain problem and industrialization in the region, the demand for outdoor monitoring products is expected to rise. Further, looking at the indoor category, the market is subdivided into fixed and portable products, out of which the fixed indoor monitoring product category is presently leading it.



Now, coming to the particulate type, the North American air quality monitoring market is classified into fine particles and coarse particulates. The demand for monitoring products that detect fine particle levels, eventually helping people in reducing these, is projected to experience faster growth during 2019-2024 at a CAGR of 10.3%. The growth can be attributed to the increasing amount of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) being discharged by vehicles and industries, which is leading to the rapid adoption of equipment that can detect it.



Further, the AQM industry for coarse particulates is subdivided into earth crustal materials, road vehicles dusts, and other particulates. Among these, the road vehicles dusts subcategory is presently holding the largest market share. In the North American air quality monitoring market, the U.S. is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period at a 9.0% CAGR. The reason behind such a growth would be the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising number of smokers, and technological advancements in monitoring products.



Now, due to increasing air pollution levels in the U.S., there has been a growth in the number of asthma cases. According to a research study program, Oxford Martin Program on Global Development conducted by Oxford University, the mortality rate in the country rose from 18.6 per 100,000 people in 2010 to 19.1 per 100,000 people in 2016. A reason for such diseases was the PM2.5 particulate level increasing to 9.2 g/m3 in 2016 from 8.62 g/m3 in 2010.



Companies operating in the North American air quality monitoring market are introducing a number of new products to attain a larger market share. For instance, in May 2018, HORIBA Ltd. developed the Smart Emission Measurement System (SEMS) that helps in collecting and analyzing emission data, thereby, improving real driving emissions (RDE) test procedures.



