North America and European Shared Mobility Connectivity Technology Report 2022 with Profiles of Targa Telematics, Convadis, GTS, Moqo, Octo Telematics, Autofleet, Ridecell, Smartcar, Vulog, & glide.io

This study broadly examines the telematics market for the vehicle-sharing industry in North America (NA) and Europe between 2021 and 2035.

Telematics is the group of software and hardware components that a shared mobility fleet operator requires to monitor and manage vehicle operations through the receipt and storage of data from the vehicles.

The research focuses on the car and bicycle-sharing markets. Specifically, it analyzes the telematics market's size and forecast of bike sharing and traditional, corporate, and peer-to-peer (P2P) car sharing from 2021 to 2035. The scope of analysis includes the shared vehicle segments' fleet size, the product split, and the telematics units' gross merchandise value (GMV).



The vehicle-sharing technology space is experiencing a transformation across the entire value chain. The process of how vehicle data is gathered, transmitted, and analyzed is changing, including how meaning is made from the analyzed data to help improve fleet utility, profitability, and customer satisfaction.

These changes are primarily being driven by growing number of connected vehicles in general and of electric vehicles in shared vehicle fleets. Both trends are forcing changes in market size and demand for telematics devices, software solutions, cloud-based solutions, and smartphone-based services.



This study will benefit shared vehicle telematics companies, shared mobility operators, and ancillary partners in the mobility industry such as insurtech, payments, electric vehicle charging, and smart parking companies.

These expanding partner ecosystems will benefit from the digitalization and data gathering of shared vehicle fleets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vehicle Sharing Telematics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definition and Market Segmentation

Key Competitors by Region

Key Competitors by Market Segment

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Car Sharing Technology Market Evolution

Car Sharing Fleet Size: Europe

Car Sharing Fleet Size: North America

Revenue Forecast, Gross Market Revenue from Connectivity Technologies

Gross Market Revenue from Connected Vehicles by Market Segment

Gross Market Revenue from Connected Vehicles by Market Segment, Europe

Gross Market Revenue from Connectivity Technologies by Market Segment, North America

Competitive Environment

Competitive Benchmarking: Vehicle Shared Mobility Telematics

Key Findings: Traditional Car Sharing

Key Findings: P2P and Corporate Car Sharing

Key Findings: Bicycle Sharing

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Technology Analysis

Technology Analysis: Vehicle Sharing Telematics Layers

Technology Analysis: Data Layer

Technology Analysis: Common Software Layer

Technology Analysis: Optimization Layer

Technology Analysis: Workflow Automation

Telematics Platform: Customer Services Layer

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Cost Analysis

Vehicle-sharing Technology Cost Comparison

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Traditional Car Sharing

Traditional Car Sharing

Traditional Car Sharing: Customer Journey

Traditional Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: Europe

Traditional Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: North America

Traditional Car Sharing Telematics Forecast by Type: 2021-2035

North America and Europe : Traditional Car Sharing Fleet Size of Vehicles with Advanced Telematics in 2035

Traditional Car Sharing Market: Forecast Assumptions

Traditional Car Sharing: GMV from CVs Forecast

Traditional Car Sharing Market: Regional Forecast Analysis

Traditional Car Sharing: Telematics Solutions Partner Ecosystem

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: P2P Car Sharing

P2P Car Sharing

P2P Car Sharing: Customer Journey

P2P Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: Europe

P2P Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: North America

P2P Car Sharing: Connected Car Forecast 2021-2035

North America and Europe : P2P Car Sharing Fleet Size of Vehicles with Advanced Telematics in 2035

P2P Car Sharing: Forecast Assumptions

P2P Car Sharing: GMV from CVs Forecast

P2P Car Sharing: Regional Forecast Analysis

P2P Car Sharing: Competitive Landscape

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Corporate Car Sharing

Corporate Car Sharing

Corporate Car Sharing: Customer Journey

Corporate Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: Europe

Corporate Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: North America

North America and Europe : Corporate Car Sharing Fleet Size of Vehicles with Telematics in 2035

Corporate Car Sharing: Forecast Assumptions

Corporate Car Sharing: GMV from CVs Forecast

Corporate Car Sharing: Regional Analysis

Corporate Car Sharing: Competitive Landscape

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bike Sharing

Bike Sharing and Customer Journey Overview

Bike Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: Europe

Bike Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: North America

Bike Sharing Fleet Telematics Forecast

North America and Europe : Bike Sharing Sharing Fleet Size of Vehicles with Telematics in 2035

Bicycle Sharing: Forecast Assumptions

Bike Sharing Telematics GMV Forecast

Bike Sharing: Competitive Landscape

Bicycle Sharing: Regional Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Benchmarking and Key Company Profiles

Competitive Benchmarking: Vehicle Shared Mobility Telematics

Targa Telematics Profile

Convadis Profile

GTS Profile

Moqo Profile

Octo Telematics Profile

Autofleet Profile

Ridecell Profile

Smartcar Profile

Vulog Profile

glide.io Profile

9. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Future Outlook: Digital and Decentralized

10. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Electrification

Growth Opportunity 2: Fleet Management Automation

Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Vehicles (AV) Telematics

11. Next Steps

