North America Anti-money Laundering (AML) Market Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of ACI Worldwide,, BAE Systems, Fiserv, NICE, Oracle, SAS Institute, FIS, Accenture, Comarch and Temenos

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Anti-money Laundering Market by Component, Deployment Type, Product, End-user and Country: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Anti-money Laundering Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Anti-money laundering (AML) software allows organizations to monitor the financial activities of the customers through an automated process. It offers real-time alerts in order to report the criminal activities that boost the security measure and enhance the operational productivity of the organizations. Anti-money laundering also offers an effective model called the integrated data model. This model is used to cover the trade-off activities of the enterprises. Therefore, it lessens the time required to analyze the data and authenticate the situation generation.



At present, the international anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market is witnessing vivacious growth due to growing cases accompanied by the money laundering globally. Furthermore, the rising technological development throughout the globe such as the incorporation of the IT technologies to improve the operational efficacy of the organization is predicted to be the main reason driving the overall growth of anti-money laundering market.



End-users are directed toward a streamlined approach with respect to the innovations in the anti-money laundering software. Therefore, small-scale pilot programs are in demand, as AML compliance has numerous moving parts. Consequently, compliance managers are recognizing those areas where technological innovations can be implemented to design pilot programs to test various theories. In order to accomplish success in pilot projects, the anti-money laundering software companies are creating awareness about considerable results in the pilot compared to previous control strategies.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ACI Worldwide, Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Fiserv, Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc., Accenture PLC, Comarch SA and Temenos AG.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Business Unit Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: Aug, 2018 to Sept, 2020) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Anti-money Laundering Market by Component

4.1 North America Anti Money Laundering Software Market by Country

4.2 North America Anti Money Laundering Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Anti-money Laundering Market by End-user

5.1 North America BFSI Anti-money Laundering Market by Country

5.2 North America Healthcare Anti-money Laundering Market by Country

5.3 North America Telecom & IT Anti Money Laundering Market by Country

5.4 North America Government Anti Money Laundering Market by Country

5.5 North America Other End-user Anti-money Laundering Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Anti-money Laundering Market by Deployment Type

6.1 North America On-premise Anti-money Laundering Market by Country

6.2 North America Cloud Anti-money Laundering Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Anti-money Laundering Market by Product

7.1 North America Customer Identity Management Anti-money Laundering Market by Country

7.2 North America Compliance Management Anti-money Laundering Market by Country

7.3 North America Transaction Monitoring Anti-money Laundering Market by Country

7.4 North America Currency Transaction Reporting Anti-money Laundering Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America Anti-money Laundering Market by Country



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Financial Analysis

9.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5 Recent Strategies and Developments

9.6 SWOT analysis

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Fiserv, Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc.

Accenture PLC

Comarch SA

Temenos AG

