North America Aquatic Feed Market Report 2019: Market Value is Expected to Reach US$4.81 Billion in 2024 from US$4.20 Billion in 2018

North America Aquatic feed market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.28% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$4.815 billion in 2024 from US$4.206 billion in 2018.



The United States of America holds a significant market share in the region owing to increasing initiative for the aquaculture industry. In addition, increasing seafood export from the countries like Canada is considered as a step contributing towards the expansion of aquaculture industry in the industry which is further expected to propel the market growth opportunities for aquatic feed in the coming years.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Alltech, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE and Kent Nutrition Group among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. North America Aquatic Feed Market By Raw Material

5.1. Wheat

5.2. Corn

5.3. Others



6. North America Aquatic Feed Market By Feed Type

6.1. Fish Feed

6.2. Crustaceans Feed

6.3. Others



7. North America Aquatic Feed Market By Country

7.1. United States Of America

7.2. Canada

7.3. Mexico

7.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Bench Marking Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment And Deals

8.3. Strategies Of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Alltech

9.2. Cargill, Incorporated

9.3. BASF Se

9.4. Kent Nutrition Group

9.5. Balchem Inc.



