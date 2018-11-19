North America Automotive Forging Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023







According to "North America Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" automotive forging market is projected to reach $ 4.9 billion by 2023, on account of increasing focus of automotive forging companies towards automating their plants and installing new pre-forming units across the region. Adoption of new technological advancements aimed at boosting the productivity of forged components, in addition to growing vehicle population and decreasing raw material costs, are expected to boost demand for automotive forging in North America during forecast period. Some of the leading companies operating in the North America automotive forging market are Bharat Forge Limited, Thyssenkrupp AG, CIE Automotive, S.A., NTN Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Meritor Inc., Dana Inc., Ramakrishna Forgings, India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd., Nanjing Automobile Forging Co. Ltd., etc.



"North America Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of automotive forging market in North America:

•Automotive Forging Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with automotive forging distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



