North America Automotive Forging Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Focus on Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others

The "North America Automotive Forging Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America automotive forging market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023, on account of increasing focus of automotive forging companies towards automating their plants and installing new pre-forming units across the region.



Adoption of new technological advancements aimed at boosting the productivity of forged components, in addition to growing vehicle population and decreasing raw material costs, are expected to boost demand for automotive forging in North America during forecast period.



North America Automotive Forging Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of automotive forging market in North America:

Automotive Forging Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the leading companies operating in the North America automotive forging market are



Bharat Forge Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

CIE Automotive, S.A.

NTN Corporation

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Meritor Inc.

Dana Inc.

Ramkrishna Forgings

India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd.

& Drop Stampings Ltd. Nanjing Automobile Forging Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. North America Automotive Forging Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

4.2.2. By Material Type (Steel and Aluminum)

4.2.3. By Application (Gears, Crankshaft, Piston, Axle, Bearing, Connecting Roads & Others)

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. North America: Country Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Bharat Forge Limited

7.2. Thyssenkrupp AG

7.3. CIE Automotive, S.A.

7.4. NTN Corporation

7.5. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

7.6. Meritor Inc.

7.7. Dana Inc.

7.8. Ramkrishna Forgings

7.9. India Forge & Drop Stampings Ltd.

7.10. Nanjing Automobile Forging Co., Ltd.



8. Strategic Recommendations



