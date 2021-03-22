North America Biofilms Treatment Market Report 2020-2027: Market Opportunities with Increasing Public and Private Participation in Biofilms Treatment Market

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Biofilms Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; Wound; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Biofilms Treatment market is expected to reach US$ 951.16 million in 2027 from US$ 546.93 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America biofilms treatment market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on the wound, the North America the biofilms treatment market, is segmented into traumatic and surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others. The traumatic and surgical wounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The traumatic and surgical wounds market growth is expected due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is likely demand more surgeries and is likely to favor the growth of the segment. For instance, As per the National Nosocomial Infections Surveillance system of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, about 27 million surgical procedures are performed in the US, of which, 5% result in surgical site infections.



The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer and growing cases of burn injuries across North America. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to the expensive healthcare across North America.



Smith & Nephew, MiMedx, ConvaTec Group Plc are among the leading companies operating in the North America biofilms treatment market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. North America Biofilms Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Biofilms Treatment Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Biofilms Treatment Market- North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Biofilms Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcer

5.1.2 Growing Cases of Burn Injuries across North America

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Expensive Healthcare across North America

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Public and Private Participation in Biofilms Treatment Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancement in Technologies in Biofilms Treatment Market

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Biofilms Treatment Market North America Analysis

6.1 North America Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. North America Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Debridement Equipment

7.4 Gauzes and Dressings

7.5 Grafts and Matrices

7.6 Others



8. North America Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis - By Wound

8.1 Overview

8.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Wound (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Traumatic and Surgical Wounds

8.4 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

8.5 Pressure Ulcers

8.6 Venous Leg Ulcers

8.7 Others



9. North America Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Home Care Settings

9.5 Others



10. Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Biofilms Treatment Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

Smith & Nephew

MiMedx

ConvaTec Group Plc

Coloplast Group

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Organogenesis Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hartman Group

Medline Industries, Inc.

