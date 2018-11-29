North America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market by Component, Deployment Mode, End User Sector and Country (2013-2023)

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% by 2023, predominantly on account of growing adoption of mobile devices and smart technology across the region.

Moreover, surging demand for workforce mobility coupled with rising need for data telecommuting and enterprise mobility is further driving the region's BYOD & enterprise mobility market.

Additionally, increasing adoption of SMACT technologies across diverse sectors, such as retail, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, logistics, etc., is further expected to boost adoption of BYOD & enterprise mobility solutions and services across North America in the coming years.

Some of the major players are IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, Capgemini SE, Tech Mahindra Limited, Atos SE, HCL Technologies Limited and NTT Data.

The report discusses the following aspects of BYOD & enterprise mobility market in North America:

BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis- By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. North America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Landscape



5. North America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service)

5.2.1.1. By Component, By Software (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Mobile Content Management & Others)

5.2.1.2. By Component, By Security Solution (Device Security, Network Security, Identity Access Management & Others)

5.2.1.3. By Component, By Service (Managed Services & Professional Services)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise)

5.2.3. By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Others)

5.2.4. By Country (United States, Canada and Mexico)



6. United States BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End User Sector



7. Canada BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End User Sector



8. Mexico BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End User Sector



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Profiles

11.1.1. IBM Corporation

11.1.2. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

11.1.3. Accenture LLP

11.1.4. Tata Consultancy Services

11.1.5. Infosys Limited

11.1.6. Capgemini SE

11.1.7. Tech Mahindra Limited

11.1.8. Atos SE

11.1.9. HCL Technologies Limited

11.1.10. NTT Data



12. Strategic Recommendations



