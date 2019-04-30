North America Cannabis Testing Markets, 2017-2019 & 2025 - Increasing Awareness Through Conferences, Symposia, and Workshops

DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cannabis Testing Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Services; End User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America cannabis testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,120.51 Mn in 2025 from US$ 470.85 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the cannabis testing market is primarily attributed to the legalization of medical cannabis, and increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops. However, stringent regulatory framework, and dearth of trained laboratory professionals are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, mergers & acquisitions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America cannabis testing market in the coming years.



The medical use of cannabis has witnessed a significant changes in this decade as many government have legalized use of cannabis. The governments of various states have attempted to spread the use of cannabis in medical industry. Due to this, various government institution have initiated the process of legalizing the use of medical cannabis and have started to place a legal framework to practice. These rapid changes in the industry have enabled medical experts and professionals to organize events and spread the use of medical cannabis.



Currently, medical cannabis conferences have been taking places in various parts of the world. In US, conferences symposium and seminars take place at various states to acquaint its citizens and authorities with the use of medical marijuana and legal framework related to it.



For instance, World Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo (April 2018), is one of the most popular conference in USA with participants across the world. This is the largest cannabis symposium in the world which brings all business stakeholder together. It involves over 3000 guests and 150 exhibitors. Thus, owing to rising number of conferences, expo and other awareness programs, the cannabis testing market is expected to witness rapid growth in the region.



In 2017, the product segment held a largest market share of 73.7% of the cannabis testing market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to increasing use of the consumables as well as capital equipment for cannabis tests. Moreover, the software segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025 owing to several advantages offered by automated workflow solutions to ease the cannabis testing procedures and maintain the results.



North America cannabis testing market, based on services was segmented into potency testing, microbial analysis, residual solvent screening, heavy metal testing, pesticide screening, terpene profiling, and genetic testing. The potency testing segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Depending on the state in which testing occurs, a sample's THC and CBD levels, along with its tetrahydrocannabinolic and cannabidolic acids are required. Other labs may opt to test samples for their CBC and CBG as well. Testing for potency involves gas or liquid chromatography for a range of matrices.



The testing laboratory segment held a largest market share of 49.2% of the cannabis testing market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to rise in product testing for the bulk of the increase.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



Part 2. North America Cannabis Testing Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. North America Cannabis Testing Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



Part 4. North America Cannabis Testing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Legalization of Medical Cannabis

4.1.2 Increasing Awareness Through Conferences, Symposia, and Workshops

4.1.3 Conferences Which Recently Took Place Regionally Are:

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.2.2 Dearth of Trained Laboratory Professionals

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Advances In Cannabis Testing Equipments

4.5 Impact Analysis



Part 5. Cannabis Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Cannabis Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.4 Expert Opinions



Part 6. North America Cannabis Market Analysis - by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Cannabis Market, by Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 North America Cannabis Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025, by Type (US$ Mn)

6.4 Product Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 North America Product Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 Analytical Instruments Market

6.4.3.1 Overview

6.4.3.2 North America Analytical Instruments Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.3 Chromatography Instruments Market

6.4.3.4 Spectroscopy Market

6.4.4 Consumables Market

6.4.4.1 Overview

6.4.4.2 North America Consumables Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.4.4.3 Chromatography Columns Market

6.4.4.4 Standard & Crms Market

6.4.4.5 Supplies and Accessories Market

6.4.5 Software Market



Part 7. North America Cannabis Testing Market Analysis - by Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Cannabis Market, by Service, 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 North America Cannabis Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025, by Service (US$ Mn)

7.4 Potency Testing Market

7.5 Terpene Profiling Testing Market

7.6 Pesticide Screening Market

7.7 Residual Solvent Testing Market

7.8 Heavy Metal Testing Market

7.9 Microbial Analysis Market

7.10 Genetic Testing Market



Part 8. North America Cannabis Testing Market Analysis - by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Cannabis Market, by End User, 2017 & 2025 (%)

8.3 North America Cannabis Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025, by End User (US$ Mn)

8.4 Testing Laboratories Market

8.5 Drug Manufacturers Market

8.6 Research Institutes Market



Part 9. North America Cannabis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



Part 10. Cannabis Testing Market -Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies In the Cannabis Testing Market, 2016-2018

10.3 Organic Developments

10.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Cannabis Testing Market, 2016-2018

10.5 Product Launch

10.6 Product Approval

10.7 Others

10.7.1 The Cannabis Testing Market by Other Growth Strategies

10.8 Inorganic Developments

10.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Cannabis Testing Market, 2016-2018

10.10 Acquisitions

10.11 Agreements

10.12 Collaborations



Part 11. Cannabis Market-Key Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

