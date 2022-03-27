North America Car Air Freshener Market to Surpass US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031: Notes TMR Study

Inclination toward natural fragrance formulations to set the tone of innovation in North America car air freshener market; companies keenly leveraging different ways to understand customers' needs better

Expanding product portfolio and rise in purchasing power to create massive revenue streams in U.S. and Canada

ALBANY, N.Y., March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America car air freshener market has witnessed a perceptible shift toward natural fragrances and formulations based on herbal ingredients. Numerous brands have come to strategically position their products at various retail stores as part of their promotional initiatives. The valuation of the regional market is projected to exceed US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2021–2031.

Companies in the North America car air freshener market are undertaking line extension strategies particularly for hanging car air fresheners to reap abundant revenue gains. These products have been viewed as inexpensive, and, thus have witnessed wider commercialization, notes an in-depth study on the North America car air freshener market.

Changing regulatory standards in North America have raised significant concerns of aerosol propellants and allergens on human health in the existing formulations, notably during the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to this, aromatherapy researchers are striving for new formulations based on essential oils including citrus oil, eucalyptus, and magnolia. They are found to be useful in reducing motion sickness when travelling in cars.

Key Findings of North America Car Air Freshener Market Study

Need for Innovations in Natural Fragrances to Generate New Revenue Streams: Companies are keen on adopting natural fragrances in air fresheners for odor control in vehicles. This has spurred research into new fragrance compounds based on magnolia, eucalyptus, and limonene oil, finds the TMR study on the North America car air freshener market. Many of the compounds are being adopted in air freshener pouches, gels, and cans. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the inclination toward products containing natural fragrances derived from natural products. They are being viewed with less allergy risks to people with asthma and other respiratory ailments.

Companies are keen on adopting natural fragrances in air fresheners for odor control in vehicles. This has spurred research into new fragrance compounds based on magnolia, eucalyptus, and limonene oil, finds the TMR study on the car air freshener market. Many of the compounds are being adopted in air freshener pouches, gels, and cans. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the inclination toward products containing natural fragrances derived from natural products. They are being viewed with less allergy risks to people with asthma and other respiratory ailments. Companies Keen on Understanding Consumer Preferences to Gain Customer Loyalty: A growing number of automotive air freshener companies in the North America car air freshener market are leaning on understanding their customers' needs more closely. They are leveraging surveys, online reviews, and feedback to comprehend individualized preferences. This is expected to extend the horizon for them to gain incremental revenue gains during the forecast period.

A growing number of automotive air freshener companies in the car air freshener market are leaning on understanding their customers' needs more closely. They are leveraging surveys, online reviews, and feedback to comprehend individualized preferences. This is expected to extend the horizon for them to gain incremental revenue gains during the forecast period. Advancements in Vent Clips to Propel Demand: Advancements in vent clips have catalyzed demand for new products in the market. The growing availability of products in automotive shops and mass retail stores is propelling the sales revenues in the North America car air freshener market.

North America Car Air Freshener Market: Key Drivers

The growing awareness about aromatherapy has spurred research on odor control in air fresheners. The trend is also a key driver of the North America car air freshener market. The expansion of e-commerce channels has helped spur product penetration, observe the authors of the TMR study.

car air freshener market. The expansion of e-commerce channels has helped spur product penetration, observe the authors of the TMR study. Rise in disposal incomes of populations in the U.S. and Canada , together with continuously expanding distribution channels, has bolstered the revenue potential. Odor control forms a key habit for proper vehicle maintenance among the populations. Key distribution channels are fuel stations, supermarkets/hypermarkets, car wash stations, and departmental stores.

North America Car Air Freshener Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The U.S. held a leading share of the North America car air freshener market in 2020. The availability of multiple product types and constant pace of innovations in aromatherapy have catalyzed revenue growth of the U.S. market.

car air freshener market in 2020. The availability of multiple product types and constant pace of innovations in aromatherapy have catalyzed revenue growth of the U.S. market. The Canada car air freshener market is projected to rise at higher CAGR during 2021–2031. The rapid pace of urbanization is a key driver for the growth of the revenues.

North America Car Air Freshener Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in North America car air freshener market are American Covers, Auto Expressions, CAR-FRESHNERS Corporation, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble Co., Newell Brands, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Air Delights Inc.

North America Car Air Freshener Market: Segmentation

North America Car Air Freshener Market, by Product Type

Hanging Car Air Fresheners

Vent Car Air Fresheners

Stick-on Car Air Freshener

Can Air Car Freshener

Plug-in Car Air Freshener

Spray Car Air Freshener

North America Car Air Freshener Market, by Ingredient

Natural/Organic

Synthetic

North America Car Air Freshener Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

North America Car Air Freshener Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Other Retail Stores

North America Car Air Freshener Market, by Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

