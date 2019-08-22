DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Device, Pacemaker, Stent, Defibrillator, Cardiac Catheter, Guidewire, Heart Valve, Event Monitor, and Others); Application, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 27,058.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 15,299.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the cardiovascular devices market is primarily attributed to the rising developments for cardiovascular devices and rising geriatric population. However, rigorous regulations for approval is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growing medical tourism in Mexico is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America cardiovascular devices market in the coming years.

The cardiovascular devices market is majorly driven by the changes or the sifting in the trend of the technology that enables the players to develop innovative devices. The shift in the technology provides an aim for the market players to improve their product. The innovative product assists in enhancing the better results for health and live better life. The market is consolidated with various market leaders that are conducting various developmental activities for the cardiovascular devices.

For instance, mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) system is the innovative product that is assisting the cardiac patients to monitor their heart condition. The mobile cardiac telemetry is a small sensor and monitor that patients wear in their day to day life. MCT transmits instant data as the cardiac events occur. This data is transferred for response and analysis and a report is delivered along with trends and graphs to the physician for treatment. This system is among the most efficient technique for heart monitoring, and analyze each heartbeat. It also create opportunity to initiate an immediate emergency response as needed, makes it one of the most attractive choices in today's market.



Moreover, the companies are receiving various approvals for the cardiovascular devices for instance, Medtronic, Abbott and W. L. Gore & Associates has received approvals for products. Some of the recent approvals are mentioned below.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. North America Cardiovascular Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. North America Cardiovascular Devices Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. North America Cardiovascular Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Developments For Cardiovascular Devices

4.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Rigorous Regulations For Approval

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Medical Tourism In Mexico

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Continuous Technological Advancements

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Cardiovascular Devices Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.2.1 Medtronic

5.2.2 Abbott



6. North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By Device

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Cardiovascular Devices Market By Device, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Device (US$ Mn)

6.4 North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Volume And Forecasts To 2027, By Device (Units)

6.5 Event Monitor Market

6.6 Electrocardiography (ECG) Market

6.7 Cardiac Catheter Market

6.8 Stent Market

6.9 Defibrillator Market

6.10 Guidewire Market

6.11 Pacemaker Market

6.12 Heart Valve Market

6.13 Other Devices Market



7. North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

7.4 Coronary Heart Disease Market

7.5 Stroke Market

7.6 Sudden Cardiac Arrest Market

7.7 Cerebrovascular Heart Disease Market

7.8 Others Market



8. North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Cardiovascular Devices Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

8.4 Hospitals Market

8.5 Cardiac Centers Market

8.6 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market



9. North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



10. Cardiovascular Devices Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

10.3 Organic Growth Strategies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Product Launch & Up Gradation

10.3.3 Approvals

10.3.4 Others Developments

10.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Acquisition

10.4.3 Collaboration & Agreement



11. Cardiovascular Devices Market - Key Company Profiles



Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG,

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8n2chx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

