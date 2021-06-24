North America Cell Therapy Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Collaborative Efforts to Promote Cell Therapy & Developments in Cell Therapy Against COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Therapy Type, Product, Technology, Application, and End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America cell therapy market is projected to reach US$ 5,740.14 million by 2027 from US$ 3,262.56 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Based on therapy type, the North America cell therapy market is segmented into allogeneic, and autologous. The allogeneic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The growth of segment is expected due to increasing focus on the development of regenerative therapies by increasingly emphasizing innovations and manufacturing. In addition, the availability of substantial number of approved products for clinical use is likely to continue the growth of segment during the forecast period.

However, the autologous segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The North America cell therapy market is expected to grow owing to factors such as growing collaborative efforts to promote cell therapy, and developments in cell therapy against COVID-19. However, stringent regulations is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.



Vericel Corporation; MEDIPOST; NuVasive, Inc; Mesoblast Limited; Smith & Nephew; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc, and Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the North America cell therapy market.

14. Cell therapy Market-Key Company Profiles

Vericel Corporation

MEDIPOST

NuVasive, Inc

Mesoblast Limited

Smith & Nephew

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

