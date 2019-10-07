North America Ceramic Balls Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027: Surge in Automotive Industry Boosts the Demand for Ceramic Balls for Bearings and Valves

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Ceramic Balls Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Material, Function, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 96.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 170.2 Mn by 2027.

The growth of the North America ceramic balls market is primarily attributed to boosting factors such as the significant shift of the consumers towards ceramic balls over steel balls and increasing demand from the automotive industry. However, the high cost associated with the manufacturing is projected to retrain the market growth over the forecast period. Whereas, rising demand for ceramic balls in the medical applications and well-established market in the US and Canada are expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities to the ceramic balls market players in the coming future.

The North America ceramic balls market is bifurcated on the basis of application into aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others. The automotive segment dominated the ceramic balls market in North America, attributing to the fact that these materials are widely used in the manufacturing of various automotive components such as airbags, seat slides & seating tracks, constant velocity joints, seatbelt locking mechanism, double offset joints, spindle bearings, and tripod joints.

A key trend which is projected to impact the North America ceramic balls market in the coming year is the surging demand for ceramic balls from the medical application. The companies have realized the immense potential regarding the usage of ceramic balls in the medical industry. The companies such as CoorsTek, Inc., MetalBall, Industrial Tectonics Inc., and Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., are few of the companies that are offering ceramic balls for medical applications in the ceramic balls market.

Some of the players present in North America ceramic balls market are Axens, CoorsTek, Inc., Fineway Inc., Global Precision Ball & Roller, IIndustrie Bitossi, Industrial Tectonics Inc., Micro Surface Engineering, Inc., Preciball SA, Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd, and Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Ceramic Balls Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis - North America

5. Ceramic Balls Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Adoption of Ceramic Balls Over Steel Balls

5.1.2 Surge in Automotive Industry Boosts the Demand for Ceramic Balls for Bearings and Valves

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Initial Cost Associated with the Use of Ceramic Balls

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Remarkable spending in chemical industry to foster the market growth

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing application in medical industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Ceramic Balls - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Ceramic Balls Market Overview

6.2 North America Ceramic Balls Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Ceramic Balls Market Analysis - By Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Ceramic Balls Market Breakdown, By Material, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Zirconia

7.4 Silicon

7.5 Alumina

7.6 Others

8. North America Ceramic Balls Market Analysis - By Function

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Ceramic Balls Market Breakdown, By Function, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Active

8.4 Inert

9. North America Ceramic Balls Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Ceramic Balls Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Aerospace

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Chemical

10. Ceramic Balls Market - Geographical Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Merger & Acquisition

11.3 Expansion and Other Strategic Development

12. Company Profiles

Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Fineway Inc.

Global Precision Ball & Roller

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

Micro Surface Engineering, Inc.

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

