North America Chatbot Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024: Growing Technological Development in Areas Such as AI & NLP

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Chatbot Market, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size, By End-user (BFSI, E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, and Others), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Chatbot Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 34% during the forecast period, on account of growing technological development in areas such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing.



Chatbot is a software making use of artificial intelligence which can initiate a conversation or chat with a user on websites, mobile applications and messaging platform through the use of natural language processing. Moreover, increasing demand for self-service, improved customer retention and high return on investment offered by chatbot is anticipated to positively influence the North American Chatbot Market during the forecast period.



The Chatbot market can be segmented based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, end-user and country. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software and services. The services segment can be further segmented into professional services and managed services.



Software segment emerged out to be the leading component in the North American Chatbot Market owing to the growing demand for chatbot coupled with the enhanced features such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing, multilingual software to support command for multiple language, cloud based deployment and multichannel support.



Chatbot is gaining traction and is expanding to various countries in North America including United States, Canada and Mexico. Owing to the early adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing coupled with the huge number of company present in the county, United States leads the market and is expected to continue its dominance in the North American Chatbot Market during the forecast period as well.



Major players operating in the North American Chatbot Market include International Business Machines Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation and Amazon.com Inc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Preferred Mode of Deployment

4.2. Major Benefits from Chatbot

4.3. Communication Channel by Instant Response time

4.4. Major Pain Points with Chatbot



5. North America Chatbot Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Software and Services)

5.2.1.1. Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

5.2.2. By Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud)

5.2.3. By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

5.2.4. By End-User (Media & Entertainment; Healthcare; BFSI; E-commerce; Others)

5.2.5. By Country (United States, Canada and Mexico)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Map

5.4. United States Chatbot Market Outlook

5.5. Canada Chatbot Market Outlook

5.6. Mexico Chatbot Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. International Business Machines Corporation

8.1.2. Nuance Communications, Inc.

8.1.3. Google LLC

8.1.4. Microsoft Corporation

8.1.5. Amazon.com Inc.

8.1.6. 24/7 Customer Inc.

8.1.7. eGain Corporation

8.1.8. Live Chat Inc.

8.1.9. Next IT Corporation

8.1.10. Creative Virtual Ltd.



9. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehrijb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

