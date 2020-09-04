North America Coconut Milk Market Trends and Projections to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Coconut Milk Market By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Coconut Milk Powder Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The increasing adoption of these powdered forms as one of the economical alternatives with a higher shelf-life for regular coconut milk is driving demand. Usually, a canned or tetra pack of liquefied coconut milk after opening has a shelf life of fewer than 10 days, as opposed to powder versions that can last for more than 30 days. These dehydrated products are processed to dryness by evaporating milk, which helps to protect it and has a long shelf life. In addition, coconut milk powder is considered a sustainable product for those who are unable to purchase liquefied coconut milk on a regular basis or prefer to purchase bulk food.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A., Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Danone S.A., McCormick & Company, Inc., GraceKennedy Limited, Bramble Berry, Inc., BareOrganics, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Healthworks (Dignity Health), and Cocomi Bio Organic.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Coconut Milk Market, by Product

1.4.2 North America Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.4 North America Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.3 North America Coconut Milk Powder Market by Product

2.2.4 North America Conventional Market by Country

2.2.5 North America Organic Market by Country

Chapter 3. North America Coconut Milk Powder Market by Application

3.1 North America B2B Market by Country

3.2 North America B2C Market by Country

Chapter 4. North America Coconut Milk Powder Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 North America Offline Market by Country

4.2 North America Online Market by Country

Chapter 5. North America Coconut Milk Powder Market by Country

5.1 US Coconut Milk Powder Market

5.2 Canada Coconut Milk Powder Market

5.3 Mexico Coconut Milk Powder Market

5.4 Rest of North America Coconut Milk Powder Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Nestle SA

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research& Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent Strategies & Developments

6.1.5.1 Product Launches & Product Expansions

6.1.5.2 Geographical Expansions

6.2 Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

6.3 Danone SA

6.4 McCormick & Company, Inc.

6.5 GraceKennedy Limited

6.6 Bramble Berry, Inc.

6.7 BareOrganics

6.8 King Arthur Flour Company, Inc.

6.9 Healthworks (Dignity Health)

6.10 Cocomi Bio Organic

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oxsgn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

