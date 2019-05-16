North America Commercial and Residential Roofing Coatings Markets to 2023 with Profiles of BASF, The Garland Co, Henry Co., National Coatings, and United Coatings

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing: The North American Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the latest in product development and material and technology enhancements, as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics. The current market demand for each product type is quantified by value and volume, with projections for growth through 2023. This report also provides profiles for leading North American roof coatings manufacturers.



There exists a tremendous variety of roof coatings available and the industry, as a whole, is ever changing. Commercial roof coatings alone are a $900 million industry in North America. Residential applications add another $79 million to that figure. The industry consists of more than 50 major companies that produce the products and manage the distribution channels for these products. This study profiles 26 companies out of this group.



The U.S. roof coatings industry, after peaking between 2006 and 2007, suffered a serious blow in the latter half of the last decade during the Great Recession. In 2009, the industry experienced one of its worst years; however, it began to rebound with a slight recovery that started in 2010. That recovery has continued during the past eight years. BBC Research predicts the industry will continue growing steadily over the next five years through 2023.



The U.S. economy and the coating industry still face several challenges. Coating formulators continue to struggle with managing costs while still providing in-demand and innovative products. Regulators, professionals, and consumers also continue to demand green technologies due to increased awareness of environmental impact. Regulations continue to change and require constant monitoring. Companies also continue to commercialize new products with novel properties as a means of achieving market differentiation. Much of the innovation is driven by a shortage of skilled labor. Globalization of coating technologies is fostering change, as well.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on the latest product developments, technological enhancements, and govt. regulations and their impact on the overall roof coatings market

Evaluation of the industry's structure and its competitive dynamics

Profiles of leading North American roof coatings manufacturers, including BASF, The Garland Co., Inc., Henry Co., National Coatings Corp., and United Coatings

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Product Types

Bituminous Roof Coatings

Field Coatings for Asphalt Shingles

Polymer Roof Coatings

Elastomeric Roof Coatings

Butyl Roof Coatings

Acrylic Roof Coatings

Silicone Roof Coatings

Polyurethane Roof Coatings

Polymer Modified Roof Coatings

Reflective Roof Coatings

White Roof Coatings

Other Classification Methods for Roof Coatings

Energy Star Roof Coatings

Solvent-Based, Waterborne and Multi-Component Characteristics of Coatings

Comparison of Product Characteristics

Metal Roof Systems

Primers

Recent Developments - Mergers and Acquisitions

Beacon Roofing Supply

BASF

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Duro-Last Inc.

The Henry Co.

Firestone Building Products Co., LLC

General Coatings Mfg. Corp.

Soprema Inc.

Trumbull Owens Corning Roofing and Asphalt LLC

Recent Developments - New Market Entrants

IPS Corp.

Kemper Systems America Inc.

Chapter 4 New Technology and Patent Analysis

Market Review

Reflective Coatings

Smart Coatings

Heat-Resistant Coatings

Mold/Algae-Resistant Coatings

Colored Coatings

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market Review

Commercial versus Residential

Market by Type of Product

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Geographic Regions

Chapter 8 Government Regulation and Industry Organizations

Government Regulation

City of Chicago Energy Conservation Code

City of Dallas Green Construction Ordinance

New York City Building Code

Industry Organizations

American Coatings Association

American Council on Renewable Energy

Arizona Cool Roof Council

Building Green Inc.

Canadian Paint and Coatings Association

Cool Roof Rating Council

Energy Coordinating Agency

Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology

National Roofing Contractors Association

The Reflective Roof Coatings Institute

Roof Coatings Manufacturers Association (RCMA)

RCI INC.

U.S. Green Building Council

Chapter 9 Environmental Programs and Incentives

Environmental Programs

Energy Star Roof Products Program

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)

Green Building Initiative

The Cool Roof Rating Council

Incentives

2017 Nonbusiness Energy Property Tax Credits

Tax Credits for Home Builders

Tax Deductions for Commercial Buildings

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (Formerly Allied Building Products Corp.)

BASF

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Certainteed Corp.

Davlin Coatings Inc.

Duro-Last Inc.

Firestone Building Products Co., Llc (Includes Gaco Western)

Gaf Materials

Gardner-Gibson Inc. (Formerly Apoc Inc.)

The Garland Co., Inc.

General Coatings Mfg.Corp.

Henry Co. (The)

ITW Polymers Sealants (Includes Elastek Roof Coatings And Er Systems)

Johns Manville

Karnak Corp.

Mule-Hide Products Co., Inc.

National Coatings Corp.

Pacific Polymers Int'L. Inc.

Polyglass Usa Inc.

Siplast Inc.

Soprema Inc.

STS Coatings Inc.

Tamko Building Products Inc.

Trumbell Owens Corning Roofing And Asphalt Llc

United Coatings

Western Colloid



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iro0t5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

