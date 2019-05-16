North America Commercial and Residential Roofing Coatings Markets to 2023 with Profiles of BASF, The Garland Co, Henry Co., National Coatings, and United Coatings
May 16, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing: The North American Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides the latest in product development and material and technology enhancements, as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics. The current market demand for each product type is quantified by value and volume, with projections for growth through 2023. This report also provides profiles for leading North American roof coatings manufacturers.
There exists a tremendous variety of roof coatings available and the industry, as a whole, is ever changing. Commercial roof coatings alone are a $900 million industry in North America. Residential applications add another $79 million to that figure. The industry consists of more than 50 major companies that produce the products and manage the distribution channels for these products. This study profiles 26 companies out of this group.
The U.S. roof coatings industry, after peaking between 2006 and 2007, suffered a serious blow in the latter half of the last decade during the Great Recession. In 2009, the industry experienced one of its worst years; however, it began to rebound with a slight recovery that started in 2010. That recovery has continued during the past eight years. BBC Research predicts the industry will continue growing steadily over the next five years through 2023.
The U.S. economy and the coating industry still face several challenges. Coating formulators continue to struggle with managing costs while still providing in-demand and innovative products. Regulators, professionals, and consumers also continue to demand green technologies due to increased awareness of environmental impact. Regulations continue to change and require constant monitoring. Companies also continue to commercialize new products with novel properties as a means of achieving market differentiation. Much of the innovation is driven by a shortage of skilled labor. Globalization of coating technologies is fostering change, as well.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on the latest product developments, technological enhancements, and govt. regulations and their impact on the overall roof coatings market
- Evaluation of the industry's structure and its competitive dynamics
- Profiles of leading North American roof coatings manufacturers, including BASF, The Garland Co., Inc., Henry Co., National Coatings Corp., and United Coatings
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Product Types
- Bituminous Roof Coatings
- Field Coatings for Asphalt Shingles
- Polymer Roof Coatings
- Elastomeric Roof Coatings
- Butyl Roof Coatings
- Acrylic Roof Coatings
- Silicone Roof Coatings
- Polyurethane Roof Coatings
- Polymer Modified Roof Coatings
- Reflective Roof Coatings
- White Roof Coatings
- Other Classification Methods for Roof Coatings
- Energy Star Roof Coatings
- Solvent-Based, Waterborne and Multi-Component Characteristics of Coatings
- Comparison of Product Characteristics
- Metal Roof Systems
- Primers
- Recent Developments - Mergers and Acquisitions
- Beacon Roofing Supply
- BASF
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- Duro-Last Inc.
- The Henry Co.
- Firestone Building Products Co., LLC
- General Coatings Mfg. Corp.
- Soprema Inc.
- Trumbull Owens Corning Roofing and Asphalt LLC
- Recent Developments - New Market Entrants
- IPS Corp.
- Kemper Systems America Inc.
Chapter 4 New Technology and Patent Analysis
- Market Review
- Reflective Coatings
- Smart Coatings
- Heat-Resistant Coatings
- Mold/Algae-Resistant Coatings
- Colored Coatings
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market Review
- Commercial versus Residential
- Market by Type of Product
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Geographic Regions
Chapter 8 Government Regulation and Industry Organizations
- Government Regulation
- City of Chicago Energy Conservation Code
- City of Dallas Green Construction Ordinance
- New York City Building Code
- Industry Organizations
- American Coatings Association
- American Council on Renewable Energy
- Arizona Cool Roof Council
- Building Green Inc.
- Canadian Paint and Coatings Association
- Cool Roof Rating Council
- Energy Coordinating Agency
- Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology
- National Roofing Contractors Association
- The Reflective Roof Coatings Institute
- Roof Coatings Manufacturers Association (RCMA)
- RCI INC.
- U.S. Green Building Council
Chapter 9 Environmental Programs and Incentives
- Environmental Programs
- Energy Star Roof Products Program
- Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)
- Green Building Initiative
- The Cool Roof Rating Council
- Incentives
- 2017 Nonbusiness Energy Property Tax Credits
- Tax Credits for Home Builders
- Tax Deductions for Commercial Buildings
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (Formerly Allied Building Products Corp.)
- BASF
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- Certainteed Corp.
- Davlin Coatings Inc.
- Duro-Last Inc.
- Firestone Building Products Co., Llc (Includes Gaco Western)
- Gaf Materials
- Gardner-Gibson Inc. (Formerly Apoc Inc.)
- The Garland Co., Inc.
- General Coatings Mfg.Corp.
- Henry Co. (The)
- ITW Polymers Sealants (Includes Elastek Roof Coatings And Er Systems)
- Johns Manville
- Karnak Corp.
- Mule-Hide Products Co., Inc.
- National Coatings Corp.
- Pacific Polymers Int'L. Inc.
- Polyglass Usa Inc.
- Siplast Inc.
- Soprema Inc.
- STS Coatings Inc.
- Tamko Building Products Inc.
- Trumbell Owens Corning Roofing And Asphalt Llc
- United Coatings
- Western Colloid
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iro0t5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article