North America Contract Logistics Markets 2019-2025 - Instantaneous Growth of Manufacturing Industry & Profits in Handling Seasonal Variations of Products

The North America Contract Logistics market accounted for US$ 50,984.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 68,729.1 Mn in 2025.

Factors including instantaneous growth of manufacturing industry and profits in handling seasonal variations of products driving the North America Contract Logistics market. The manufacturing industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory. The 21st century is characterized by cut-throat competition in all the industry sectors. The manufacturers of various products face stiff competition with their competitors on account of costs, quality, service, and time-to-market.



Also, manufacturers have faced significant challenges concerning maintaining a perfect balance between the demand and supply of the product in the diverse geographies are expected to drive the North America market for Contract Logistics. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the North America Contract Logistics market.



The North America Contract Logistics market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America Contract Logistics market further. For instance, the change in government leads to a change in regulatory policies. Several policies in this region are conducive to the growth of the business, which is one of the causes of the significant growth of e-commerce.



However, the decision for setting a regulatory framework may affect the configuration of transport and logistics networks. These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the North America Contract Logistics market. These initiative provide various benefits to the Contract Logistics based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of North America Contract Logistics markets. This is further expected to provide the North America Contract Logistics market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming automotive industry. This initiative offers multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of North America Contract Logistics market.



Based on type, the insourcing segment is leading the North America Contract Logistics market and are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Many companies that run small and medium scale businesses do not have the scale required or the complexity in their shipping operations for contracting logistics service providers. Moreover, maintaining an utterly in-house shipping operation provides the companies with complete control over the shipping operations.



These operations include negotiating carrier rates, planning and optimizing loads, and executing the distribution plans. The insourcing logistics type mandates the need for an appropriate set of transportation system capabilities as well as the human capital to manage these tasks. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support North America Contract Logistics industry by innovating advanced technological components.



Some of the players present in Contract Logistics market are Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Geodis, Neovia Logistics Services, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Ryder System among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction



Part 2. North America Contract Logistics Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. North America Contract Logistics Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 North America Pest Analysis



Part 4. North America Contract Logistics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Instantaneous Growth Of Manufacturing Industry

4.1.2 Profits In Handling Seasonal Variations Of Products

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Complex Nature Of Supply Chain

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Unexpected Growth Rate Of The E-Commerce Sector

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Boosted Focus On Risk Management In The Supply Chains And Increasing Collaborations

4.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



Part 5. Contract Logistics - North America Market Analysis

5.1 North America Contract Logistics Market Overview

5.2 North America Contract Logistics Market Forecast And Analysis



Part 6. North America Contract Logistics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 -Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Contract Logistics Market Breakdown By Type Market Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Outsourcing

6.4 Insourcing



Part 7. North America Contract Logistics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - By Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Contract Logistics Market Breakdown By Service Market Forecasts And Analysis

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Warehousing

7.5 Packaging Processes And Solutions

7.6 Distribution

7.7 Production Logistics

7.8 Aftermarket Logistics

7.9 Others



Part 8. North America Contract Logistics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Contract Logistics Market Breakdown By, End-User Market Forecasts And Analysis

8.3 Aerospace

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Consumer

8.6 High-Tech

8.7 Industrial

8.8 Pharma & Healthcare

8.9 Retail

8.10 Others



Part 9. North America Contract Logistics - Country Analysis



Part 10. North America Contract Logistics Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Development



Part 11. North America Contract Logistics Market - Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Service Mapping



Part 12. North America Contract Logistics Market- Key Company Profiles



Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System Ltd

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea8mhd





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

