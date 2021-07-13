North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market Expected to Grow by 6.5% Annually From 2020-2030
Jul 13, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America disposable medical supplies market is expected to grow by 6.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $106.9 billion by 2030 owing to the growing incidence of disease & disorders coupled with aging population, rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and the growing preference towards the low-cost disposable medical supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighted with 27 tables and 54 figures, this 113-page report "North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End-User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on comprehensive research of the entire North America disposable medical supplies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimates for 2020 and forecasts from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of the North American market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the North American disposable medical supplies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country.
Based on Product Type, the North American market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Surgical Instruments & Supplies
- Infusion & Hypodermic Devices
- Contact Lens
- Syringes
- Tubes
- Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
- Glucose Monitoring Strips
- Blood Collection Consumables
- Diagnostic Catheters
- Bandages & Wound Dressings
- Infection Management
- Exudate Management
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWTD)
- Nonwoven Medical Disposables
- Shoe Covers
- Sterile Nonwoven Swabs
- Surgical Caps
- Surgical Drapes
- Surgical Gowns
- Surgical Masks
- Dialysis Disposables
- Incontinence Products
- Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
- Other Products
Based on Raw Material, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Plastic Resins
- Nonwoven Material
- Rubber
- Paper & Paperboard
- Metals
- Glass
- Other Raw Materials
Based on Application, the North American market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Cardiovascular Care
- Cerebrovascular Care
- Ophthalmology
- Gynaecology
- Urology
- Orthopaedics
- Other Applications
Based on End User, the North American market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Clinics & Physician Offices
- Home Healthcare
- Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Raw Material
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application
6 Segmentation of North America Market by End User
7 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International
- Bayer AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Domtar Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Terumo Medical Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kscrmo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article