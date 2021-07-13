North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market Expected to Grow by 6.5% Annually From 2020-2030

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America disposable medical supplies market is expected to grow by 6.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $106.9 billion by 2030 owing to the growing incidence of disease & disorders coupled with aging population, rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and the growing preference towards the low-cost disposable medical supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Highlighted with 27 tables and 54 figures, this 113-page report "North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End-User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on comprehensive research of the entire North America disposable medical supplies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimates for 2020 and forecasts from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of the North American market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the North American disposable medical supplies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Country.



Based on Product Type, the North American market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Surgical Instruments & Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Devices

Contact Lens

Syringes

Tubes

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Glucose Monitoring Strips

Blood Collection Consumables

Diagnostic Catheters

Bandages & Wound Dressings

Infection Management

Exudate Management

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWTD)

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

Shoe Covers

Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

Surgical Caps

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Gowns

Surgical Masks

Dialysis Disposables

Incontinence Products

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Other Products

Based on Raw Material, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Plastic Resins

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Other Raw Materials

Based on Application, the North American market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cardiovascular Care

Cerebrovascular Care

Ophthalmology

Gynaecology

Urology

Orthopaedics

Other Applications

Based on End User, the North American market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics & Physician Offices

Home Healthcare

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Raw Material

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

6 Segmentation of North America Market by End User

7 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Company Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Domtar Corporation

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew Plc

Terumo Medical Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kscrmo



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

