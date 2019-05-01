North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Report 2019: Market Accounted for US$ 10.40 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 525.35 Mn in 2027

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application; and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America drone logistics & transportation market accounted for US$ 10.40 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55.67% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 525.35 Mn in 2027.

Factors including increasing developments in the e-commerce sector and rising acceptance due to various benefits are significantly driving the drone logistics & transportation market. However, shortage of drone operators in developing regions are impeding the market growth. Mounting demand of rural deliveries is opportunistic for the growth of the market.

The potential of drones is evident in the places with poor infrastructure or challenging geographies like an island. Disaster recovery, medical supplies, and other applications witness significant growth potential. Drone delivery is the ultimate solution for last-mile connectivity in the rural areas. The concept of ultra-fast deliveries could be spread beyond the cities with the help of last-mile connectivity. Delivery of blood in the rural areas by companies such as Zipline is revolutionizing the drone in logistics & transportation market. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the market.

The drone logistics & transportation market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the drone logistics & transportation market further.

For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the 10 US states have approved to implement a three-year commercial drone pilot program. Several companies such as Alphabet, Apple, FedEx, Airbus, Intel, Uber, Microsoft, and Qualcomm are selected as the companies which can participate in this program. For instance, the companies which are a part of pilot range program of Flirtey for delivering defibrillators across Reno to FedEx will also deliver several airplane parts to Memphis International Airport. This announcement creates a huge opportunity.

These initiative provide various benefits to the US drone based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of drone logistics & transportation markets. This is further expected to provide the drone logistics & transportation players to cope up with the rapidly transforming e-commerce industry. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of drone logistics & transportation market in the region.

On the basis of drone type, the freight drone segment is leading the drone logistics & transportation market. However, the ambulance drone segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. Ambulance drones are equipped with required systems used to keep the medical products safe including proper temperature to ensure products are viable for the diagnostic analysis. Drones used to transport medical products are the future to save life of needy people. Doctors, surgeons, nurses, blood bank operators, and many other nursing professionals and healthcare facilities are seeking forward to come across drone-based services in many of the settings. In this respect, many companies are making proposals to supply medical products to the remote areas.

For instance, a US based company; Matternet has entered into partnership with UNICEF to provide HIV testing kits to the hospitals and clinics across Malawi, with a motive to cure HIV disease. Medical drones are efficient to make urgent delivery of medical supplies to the hospitals in around 15 minutes. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support drone logistics & transportation industry by innovating advanced drones.

Some of the players present in drone logistics & transportation market are Flytrex, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Hardis Groupe, SAS, Volocopter, Cheetah Logistic Technology, PINC Applications Corp., Workhorse Group Inc., and Infinium Robotics among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

Part 2. Key Takeaways

Part 3. North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

Part 4. North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Emerging E-Commerce Sector

4.1.2 Rising Acceptance Due To Various Benefits Offered

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Shortage of Drone Operators In Developing Regions

4.2.2 Restriction In Operation

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Boosting Rural Deliveries

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Beyond the Visual Line of Sight (Bvlos) To Accentuate the Demand For Commercial Drone Service

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Part 5. Drone Logistics & Transportation Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Overview

5.2 North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Forecast and Analysis (US$ Mn)

Part 6. North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Breakdown, by Type, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Freight Drones

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market, by Freight Drones Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.1 Cargo (Heavy Weight Parcels) Drones Overview

6.3.2.2 North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market, by Cargo Freight Drones Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.3 Delivery Drones (Light Weight Parcels) Overview

6.3.2.4 Delivery Freight Drones Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.4 Passenger Drones

6.5 Ambulance Drones

Part 7. North America Drone Logistic & Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Drone Logistic & Transportation Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Warehousing

7.4 Shipping

7.5 Others

Part 8. North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Breakdown, by End User, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Military

Part 9. Drone Logistics & Transportation Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Breakdown by Key Countries

Part 10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 New Development

10.3 Investment Scenarios

Part 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Top 5 Players Ranking

Part 12. Drone Logistics & Transportation, Key Company Profiles

Flytrex

Zipline

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flirtey

Hardis Groupe , SAS

, SAS Volocopter

Cheetah Logistic Technology

PINC Applications Corp.

Workhorse Group Inc.

Infinium Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yolv62



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

