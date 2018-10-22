North America Electric Passenger Car Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Electric Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan and SUV), By Technology Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Driving Range, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023



According to "North America Electric Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology Type, By Driving Range, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" electric passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18% by 2023 on account of growing demand for cleaner automobiles.Moreover, governments in major North American economies are providing subsidies on electric vehicles in order to encourage their adoption, which is consequently pushing demand for electric passenger cars across the region.



Additionally, technological advancements in automotive industry coupled with continuous expansion in the region's charging infrastructure is further anticipated to fuel growth in North America electric passenger car market over the next five years. Few of the renowned companies currently invested in the electric passenger car market in North America include BYD Company Limited, BAIC Motor Corporation., Ltd, Tesla Inc., BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, Audi AG, Ford Motor Company, and Renault SA, among others.



"North America Electric Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology Type, By Driving Range, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" discusses the following aspects of electric passenger car market in North America:

•Electric Passenger Car Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan and SUV), By Technology Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Driving Range, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



