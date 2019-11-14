North America ERP Software Market to 2025 by Component, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Organization Size, Function, Country

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America ERP Software Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America ERP Software Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025)

The ERP software market is relatively concentrated, and businesses are focused on incorporating new technologies to deliver intelligent ERP solutions to meet the changing end-user needs.

Different growth models have been implemented by key players to expand and improve their product portfolio, gain maximum market share, and expand market penetration. The industry is witnessing the leading players launching new products.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method to use people, hardware and software efficiently to improve productivity and revenue, thereby streamlining the business processes of an organization. ERP can include several software applications or a single software package. The package is more complex and is capable of seamlessly disseminating data required by two or more unique business divisions.

The central feature of all ERP solutions is a centralized database which handles multiple functions used among various business departments. In practice, this means that for their specific needs, workers in different departments, for example, accounting and sales can depend on the same data.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Workday, Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor, Inc.

The Sage Group PLC (Sage Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

Plex Systems, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Unit4 NV



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Competition Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Collaborations, Partnerships and agreements: 2019-Jun:2015-Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America ERP Software Market by Component

4.1 North America ERP Software Solution Market by Country

4.2 North America ERP Software Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America ERP Software Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 North America Manufacturing ERP Software Market by Country

5.2 North America Retail & Distribution ERP Software Market by Country

5.3 North America Healthcare ERP Software Market by Country

5.4 North America BFSI ERP Software Market by Country

5.5 North America Telecom & IT ERP Software Market by Country

5.6 North America Government & Utilities ERP Software Market by Country

5.7 North America Aerospace & Defense ERP Software Market by Country

5.8 North America Other Industry Vertical ERP Software Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America ERP Software Market by Deployment Type

6.1 North America ERP Software On-premise Market by Country

6.2 North America ERP Software Cloud Market by Country

6.3 North America ERP Software Hybrid Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America ERP Software Market by Organization Size

7.1 North America Large Enterprises ERP Software Market by Country

7.2 North America Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises ERP Software Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America ERP Software Market by Function

8.1 North America Finance ERP Software Market by Country

8.2 North America Supply Chain ERP Software Market by Country

8.3 North America Manufacturing Module ERP Software Market by Country

8.4 North America Inventory Management ERP Software Market by Country

8.5 North America Human Resource ERP Software Market by Country

8.6 North America Customer Management ERP Software Market by Country

8.7 North America Others ERP Software Market by Country



Chapter 9. North America ERP Software Market by Country

9.1 US ERP Software Market

9.1.1 US ERP Software Market by Component

9.1.2 US ERP Software Market by Industry Vertical

9.1.3 US ERP Software Market by Deployment Type

9.1.4 US ERP Software Market by Organization Size

9.1.5 US ERP Software Market by Function

9.2 Canada ERP Software Market

9.3 Mexico ERP Software Market

9.4 Rest of North America ERP Software Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Company Overview

10.2 Financial Analysis

10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.5 Recent strategies and developments

10.6 SWOT Analysis



