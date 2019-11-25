North America Frozen Seafood Market Research Report 2019-2024: Data on Shrimp, Salmon, Tuna, Tilapia, Pangasius, Catfish, and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America frozen seafood market size reached a value of US$ 12.9 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 15.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 3% during 2019-2024.



The increasing demand of convenience foods such as ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) products coupled with the increasing health consciousness among the consumers currently represent the major factors driving the frozen seafood products market in North America. The RTE and RTC products reduce the preparation time and are gaining attention among the working population with busy and hectic lifestyles.



The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of seafood associated with eyes & heart health coupled with the lifestyle changes are also leading to an increased demand for such products. Furthermore, the growing demand for frozen seafood as a thickening agent in various food-processing applications has also fueled the market growth.



Other factors driving the industry include advancement in freezing technologies, technological innovations, better supply chain solutions, increasing premiumization of products, rising population, increasing urbanization, etc.



