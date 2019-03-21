North America Glucagon like Peptide - 1 Agonists Market 2019-2024 by Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide) & Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Glucagon like Peptide - 1 (GLP - 1) Agonists Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GLP-1 agonist market holds 17.2% of the total North American diabetes drug market in 2017 which is also expected to grow with the CAGR of 6.53% in the forecast period (2019-2024).



GLP-1 drugs are also known as Incretin mimetics, a hormone that stimulates insulin secretion in response to meals. The GLP-1s are considered an adjunct to diet and exercise, to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus. Patients with type-2 diabetes have diminished insulin release in response to meals and it is speculated that they may have defects in the release or action of their incretin hormones.



Increasing diabetes prevalence in established and emerging countries is expected to drive the market. The increase in the diabetic population over the years is due to the overall effect of individual-level factors, like increasing median age and health factors, including increasing obesity and inactivity levels among people.



Scope of the Report



The report is focussed on GLP-1 drugs for type-2 diabetes mellitus. The market is segmented by drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia), and by geography.



Key Market Trends



Growing Type-2 Diabetes Population in North America



It is estimated that within the region, the age-adjusted prevalence of diabetes for the United States is around 9.2%, and is around 7.9% for Canada and 12.6% for Mexico.



The economic impact is also significant. Healthcare spending due to diabetes was estimated to be USD 426.8 million in 2017, the highest of all IDF regions.



The North American region suffers from a high burden of diabetes, and its subsequent adverse health and economic consequences. The disease should be viewed as a serious threat, not just from a public health perspective, but also from a development perspective.



With risk factors, such as obesity increasing, and progressively aging populations, the diabetes epidemic is growing, especially in low- and middle-income countries of the region. It is one of the most common chronic diseases in Canada.



The US to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period



Among the countries in North America, the United States dominates the market, owing to the high prevalence of diabetes and obesity in the region, because of a sedentary lifestyle.



The cost factor is the primary concern in the United States, where almost 50% of the market share for manufacturers is from the United States itself.



In 2017, the US GLP-1 market share in the diabetes segment was reported to be 96%.



Competitive Landscape



The North America GLP-1 market is consolidated, with four major manufacturers holding a presence in the North American region.



Currently, no generic versions of the GLP-1s are available in the market, since the drugs are patent protected. However, Teva confirmed generic Victoza and announced that it had filed an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeking approval to market the generic version of Novo Nordisk's Victoza (liraglutide) injection, in the United States.



