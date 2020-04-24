North America Hand Sanitizer Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Leading Players are Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Cleanwell, Elyptol, and Vi-Jon

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increase in Demand Due to International Pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Increasing Trends of Using Natural Derivatives in Hand Sanitizers

Growth in Global e-Commerce Sales

Increasing Trends of Cosmetic Hand Sanitizers

Growth of Demand for Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispensers

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the hand sanitizer market in North America.



The North America hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a considerable rate and account for a market value of US $2.08 billion at the end of the year 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 1% over the next five years.



The prominent countries with their markets are the USA, Canada, and Mexico which account for a considerable market share in the hand sanitizer market. The most trending products of the North American markets are the gel, liquid and hand sanitizers. Apart from these, spray hand sanitizers and other products such as hand sanitizing wipes are having a comparatively lesser demand in the market.



The prominent companies of the North American hand sanitizer market are Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Cleanwell LLC, Elyptol, Vi-Jon, and many domestic and international companies.



Market Summary



Traditionally, people were using soap and water as a part of hand hygiene but lack it when frequent handwashing was not possible. The hand sanitizers were developed to serve the purpose of preventing frequent hand washing but the outbreak of diseases such as H1N1 Swine Flu, Influenza, Smallpox, Bird Flu, and the most recent one COVID-19 (coronavirus) have put many lives in danger.



To overcome the spread of the diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released an advisory to maintain hand hygiene with the usage of hand hygiene products such as hand sanitizers. WHO has also showed the formulation and manufacturing process for the hand sanitizers at its official site.



North America is a prominent region of the world with one the world's biggest economies. Hence, markets here are very important for global players as people here spend a considerable part of their income on hygiene products. Moreover, they are also conscious of the brands and products which make an ideal for the players to promote them in the markets of North American countries.



The market has hand sanitizer products which are either alcohol-based or non-alcohol based. Hand sanitizer products are available in many forms such as gel, liquid, foam, spray and other products such as hand sanitizing wipes. These products are available in many forms of packaging with a variety of sizes.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Demographics & Healthcare Spending



3. Global Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol)

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Region

3.2.3. By Country

3.2.4. By Product Type

3.2.5. By Sales Channel

3.3. Global Gel Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size by Value by Region

3.3.2. Market Share by Country

3.4. Global Liquid Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.5. Global Foam Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.6. Global Spray Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook



4. North America Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol)

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Country

4.2.2. By Product

4.3. USA Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size by Product

4.3.2. Market Share by Type

4.4. Canada Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.5. Mexico Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.6. Rest of North America Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook



5. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Drivers

5.2. Key Challenges



6. Market Trends and Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1. 3M Company

7.1.2. Best Sanitizers, Inc.

7.1.3. Caldrea, Inc.

7.1.4. Chattem, Inc.

7.1.5. Cleanwell LLC

7.1.6. Cleenol Group Limited

7.1.7. Elyptol, Inc.

7.1.8. EO Products

7.1.9. GOJO Industries, Inc.

7.1.10. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

7.1.11. Hello Bello

7.1.12. Jao Brands

7.1.13. Kutol Products Company, Inc.

7.1.14. Procter & Gamble

7.1.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

7.1.16. The Clorox Company

7.1.17. The Honest Company

7.1.18. The Himalaya Drug Company

7.1.19. Unilever

7.1.20. Vi-Jon Laboratories



