North America Hard Seltzer Markets Report 2022-2027: Rapidly Increasing Innovative Product Development are Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Hard Seltzer Market, By ABV (Alcohol by Volume) Content (Equals to 5%, Less than 5%, and More than 5%), By Distribution Channel (Off-Premise, and On-Premise), By Country (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Hard Seltzer Market was valued at USD4184.37 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22.76% in the forecast years, 2023-2027, to reach the market value of USD14230.75 million by 2027F.

The market growth can be attributed to the surge in demand for hard seltzers over other carbonated and soda drinks. Also, evolving lifestyles, rising health concerns among the conscious population, and rapidly increasing innovative product development are driving the growth of the North American Hard Seltzer Market in the upcoming five years.

The growing young population in the economies like the United States, Canada, and Mexico are the major factors behind the growth of the North American Hard Seltzer Market in the next five years. Increasing initiatives from the government and NGOs to create awareness among the population regarding excessive consumption and adverse effects of carbonated drinks, and soda drinks, is further supporting the growth of the North American Hard Seltzer Market in the next five years.



Hard seltzer is an alcoholic beverage that combines flavored carbonated water with alcohol. It contains less alcohol, calories, and sugar than many other alcoholic beverages, although the components may vary depending on the brand.

Other than alcohol, this drink is more of purified carbonated water or sparkling water, with natural flavors like cane sugar or agave syrup, citric acid or sodium citrate (a frequent preservation addition in drinks), and natural concentrated juice which are some of the most prevalent ingredients (juice type can vary, like raspberry, lemon, or others) to be commonly found within hard seltzer category.



The North American Hard Seltzer Market is segmented by ABV content, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on ABV Content, the market is further fragmented into categories like ABV equals to 5%, less than 5%, and more than 5%.

Hard seltzers with ABV equal to 5% is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of a surge in the number of consumers that are highly concerned about their health and consumption of alcohol. Consumers are now demanding low sugar, low calorie, and healthier alternative of the beverages without sacrificing the alcohol flavors and content (ABV) value.

Multiple market players in the region are actively trying to provide products that satisfy consumer demands like Smirnoff seltzers have zero grams of sugar and only 90 calories. Vizzy hard seltzer flavors are available in blends of fruits traditionally high in vitamin C, Smirnoff seltzers have zero grams of sugar and only 90 calories, and White Claw has come out with a 70-calorie version of their seltzer.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

North America Hard Seltzer Market, By ABV Content:

Equals to 5%

Less than 5%

More than 5%

North America Hard Seltzer Market, By Distribution Channel:

Off-Premise

On-Premise

North America Hard Seltzer Market, By Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

