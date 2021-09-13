North America Heavy-Duty Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing Market Assessment & Forecasts 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heavy-Duty Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides is a market assessment of the $3.7 billion heavy-duty (Class 8) vocational/work truck industry in the United States and Canada. It covers 14 truck/body segments, with a total of 31 sub/types, and quantifies 2020 market size and competitive shares in units and dollars.

310 body fabricators have been identified, with estimates of total and segment sales and employee numbers, along with details on manufacturing facility locations, ownership and competitive shares.

Included are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, recent developments in M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches and electric propulsion, plus five-year forward forecasts by segment. Maps display geographic distribution of production.

Covid-induced shutdowns and supply-chain disruptions on production and shipments by truck/body fabricators had significant impact on the industry in 2020, with shipments declining over 2019 for all truck/body segments.

The 2021 outlook is cautiously optimistic, with expected easing of supply chain constraints and infrastructure investment expected to boost demand.

The report comprises of three parts. Part I: Industry Analysis and Part II: Analysis by Segment are in PowerPoint format, and the Appendix is an Excel file that includes, and expands upon, data from the tables in the report.

Truck/body segments included are:

Concrete Mixers & Pumps

Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies

Dump Truck/Bodies

Flatbed Truck/Bodies

Grain Truck/Bodies

Grapple Loaders

Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Lube Truck/Bodies

Oilfield Truck/Bodies

Refuse Compactors - Front, Side & Rear

Tank Truck/Bodies - Dry & Liquid

Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Vacuum Tank Trucks - Hydro Excavators, Vacuum Loaders & Coded Tanks

Vacuum Tank Trucks - Septic & Portable Restroom

Key Topics Covered:

Part I

A.1 Scope & Method

A.2 Heavy-Duty Truck/Body Segments

B. Executive Summary

C. Industry Analysis

C.1 Market Size Estimates: by (i) Segment (ii) Geography (iii) Ownership

C.2 Historical Market Size Estimates: Total & by Segment

C.3 Manufacturer Count: by (i) Segment, (ii) Unit Shipments and (iii) Body Types

C.4 Market Share Estimates: Total, by Segment and Groups

C.5 Recent Developments: Acquisitions, Facility Expansions, New Products, Electric Propulsion

C.6 Outlook - Estimated Units: Total & by Segment - 2021 - 2025

C.7 Key Manufacturer Data

Part II

D.1 Refuse Truck/Bodies

D.2 Concrete Truck/Bodies

D.4 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Hydro Excavators, Loaders, Sewer Cleaners

D.5 Dump Truck/Bodies

D.6 Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

D.7 Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

D.8 Grapple Loader Truck/Bodies

D.9 Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies

D.10 Lube Truck/Bodies

D.11 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Non-coded

D.12 Grain Truck/Bodies

D.13 Flatbed Truck/Bodies

D.14 Oilfield Truck/Bodies



Each of the 14 individual segments in PART II include the following:

Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total

Estimated Market Size by Sub-Types in Units & Dollars

Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for All Manufacturers

City, State/Province, Country for All Manufacturers

Ownership Details for All Manufacturers

Below are the individual worksheets in the accompanying Excel APPENDIX file:

Summary: Market Size Estimates by Segment in Units & Dollars

All Units - Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order

All Dollars - Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order

All Units - Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order

All Dollars - Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order

Key Manufacturer Data

Historical Data by Segment: Estimated Units 2015 - 2020

Outlook by Segment: Estimated Units 2021 - 2025

Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province

Concrete

Conveyor Delivery

Dump

Flatbed

Grain

Grapple

Hoists

Lube

Oilfield

Refuse

Tank

Tow

Vacuum, Coded

Vacuum, Non-Coded

