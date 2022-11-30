North America Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market to Reach $2.96 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7%

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Dosage, Age, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow from US$ 2,247.18 million in 2022 to US$ 2,964.96 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The increase in programs for HPV awareness is one of the effective strategies to increase vaccination uptake and eliminate HPV-associated cancers. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, US, has initiated the HPV and Related Cancers Outreach Program, which aims to reduce the HPV-related cancer burden in the community through education and vaccination. The outreach program has been developed to address common barriers to vaccination.

Through workshops with the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission, youth-serving organizations, Boston Public Schools, Area Health Education Centers organizations, and faith-based and other community-based organizations, people in Boston have been educated about it. Therefore, the growing number of awareness programs is likely to fuel the market growth in the next few years.



With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market . The North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.



North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Segmentation



The North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented based on type, dosage, age, application, end user, and country.

Based on type, the North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into 9-valent HPV vaccine, quadrivalent HPV vaccine, and bivalent HPV vaccine. The quadrivalent HPV vaccine segment would dominate the market in 2022. In terms of dosage, the North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into 2 dose and 3 dose. The 2 dose segment would dominate the market in 2022.

Based on age, the North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into 9 to 14 years and 15 to 45 years. The 9 to 14 years segment would dominate the market in 2022. In terms of application, the North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into HPV-attributable cancer and genital warts. The HPV-attributable cancer segment would dominate the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into doctors office, community health clinics, school-based health centers, health departments, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment would dominate the market in 2022.

Based on country, the North America human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market has been categorized into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US would dominate the market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of HPV Associated Diseases

Initiatives Taken by Health Organizations

Market Restraints

High Cost of HPV Vaccines

Market Opportunities

Growing Number of HPV Awareness Programs

Future Trends

Advancements in HPV Diagnostics Tests

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market - Market Landscape



5. North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market- North America Analysis



7. North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By Type



8. North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By Dosage



9. North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By Age



10. North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By Application



11. North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Analysis - By End User



12. North America Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market - Country Analysis



13. Industry Landscape



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ChengDu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

R-Pharm

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Vaccitech

Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

