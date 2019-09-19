North America In-app Advertising Market to 2025: Focus on Banner Ads, Rich Media, Interstitial, Video Ads, Advertising

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America In-app Advertising Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America In-app Advertising Market is expected to witness market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The growth of the in-app advertising market can be attributed to the growing demand for mobile-based advertisement across significant industries. This trend has been linked to the popularity of online shopping, messaging, gaming, and other applications. Companies established in North America have higher advertisement budgets, due to which the requirement for in-app advertising is expected to be higher in these countries.

The in-app advertisement provides an opportunity for marketers to reach the target audience that is not easy to reach with conventional methods of marketing. Banner advertisements are one the most common type of in-app advertising. They consist of static or animated images or media that is placed in high-visibility areas on high-traffic applications.

The primary purpose behind banner advertising is to promote brands and/or to attract visitors to advertisers' websites in a cost-effective way. Nevertheless, marketers have shifted to video advertisements and native advertisements to improve advertising quality and enhance their impact.

Based on Platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Banner Ads, Rich Media Ads, Interstitial Ads, Video Ads and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Messaging, Entertainment, Online Shopping, Gaming, Payments & Ticketing and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Facebook, Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Google, Inc.

The Rubicon Project, Inc.

InMobi Pte Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Tapjoy, Inc.

Chartboost, Inc.

