North America IoT Engineering Services Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America IoT Engineering Services Market By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "North America IoT Engineering Services Market By Service, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" IoT engineering services market is projected to grow to $ 11 billion by 2023, on the back of growing market of smart and connected devices and ongoing Industrial IoT adoption across the region.Smart technology penetration, rapidly proliferating commercialization, ongoing digital revolution, evolving business infrastructure and burgeoning security vulnerabilities are contributing to the growing competitive pressure in the marketplace, consequently, leading to the increasing deployment of IoT engineering services, to ensure business stability in the marketplace, across North America.



Some of the major players operating in the market are Altran Technologies, SA, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Limited, Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited, eInfochips, Prodapt Solutions Private Limited, etc.



"North America IoT Engineering Services Market By Service, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of IoT engineering services market in North America:

•IoT Engineering Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with IoT engineering services distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



