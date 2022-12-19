North America last mile delivery market: Growth opportunities led by ArcBest Corp. and AxleHire - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America last mile delivery market size is forecasted to increase by USD 62.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US and the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery.

The market is segmented by service (B2C and B2B) and vehicle type (large OEMs and custom vehicle OEMs).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Last Mile Delivery Market 2023-2027

Segmentation by service (inclusion/exclusion)

The B2C segment will significantly contribute to market growth during the forecast period. The B2C market has grown rapidly over the past few years. This has encouraged last-mile service delivery operators to introduce new services that are specifically designed for household customers. Such services include next-day delivery, same-day delivery, and package returns. Many prominent players in the market are focusing on enhancing the consumer experience. They focus on improving last-mile delivery services through faster deliveries and easy returns. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Technavio categorizes the global last-mile delivery market in North America as a part of the global air freight and logistics market, which covers revenue generated by companies providing air freight transportation, courier, and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also analyses the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

Related Reports:

Express Delivery Market in Brazil by Service and Customer - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The express delivery market share in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the express delivery market in Brazil segmentation by service (time-definite and same-day) and Customer (B2B and B2C).

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the courier and local delivery services market share in the US from 2021 to 2026 is USD 26.66 million at a progressing CAGR of 4.25%. The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is notably driving the courier and local delivery services market growth in the US, although factors such as increasing adoption of in-house delivery units by retailers may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform



What are the key data covered in this North American last-mile delivery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the last-mile delivery market in North America between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of last-mile delivery market in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of North America's last-mile delivery market vendors.

Last Mile Delivery Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 62.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.11 Key countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArcBest Corp., Averitt Express Inc., AxleHire, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., DDC Logistics Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., United States Postal Service, Washington Express LLC, Werner Enterprises Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Last mile delivery market in North America 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Last mile delivery market in North America 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Large OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Large OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Large OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Large OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Large OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Custom vehicle OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Custom vehicle OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Custom vehicle OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Custom vehicle OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Custom vehicle OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 73: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 74: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 75: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 76: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 77: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 78: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ArcBest Corp.

Exhibit 79: ArcBest Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: ArcBest Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: ArcBest Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: ArcBest Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 AxleHire

Exhibit 83: AxleHire - Overview



Exhibit 84: AxleHire - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: AxleHire - Key offerings

12.5 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 86: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 CRST The Transportation Solution Inc.

Exhibit 91: CRST The Transportation Solution Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: CRST The Transportation Solution Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: CRST The Transportation Solution Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 94: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

12.8 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 98: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 101: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.9 DSV AS

Exhibit 103: DSV AS - Overview



Exhibit 104: DSV AS - Business segments



Exhibit 105: DSV AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: DSV AS - Segment focus

12.10 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 107: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 GEODIS SA

Exhibit 111: GEODIS SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: GEODIS SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: GEODIS SA - Key offerings

12.12 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Exhibit 114: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Ryder System Inc.

Exhibit 118: Ryder System Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ryder System Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Ryder System Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Ryder System Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Ryder System Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 SF Express Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: SF Express Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: SF Express Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: SF Express Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: SF Express Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 United States Postal Service

Exhibit 127: United States Postal Service - Overview



Exhibit 128: United States Postal Service - Business segments



Exhibit 129: United States Postal Service - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: United States Postal Service - Segment focus

12.16 Werner Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 131: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Werner Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 135: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio