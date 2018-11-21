North America Latest Digital Technologies Consumer Perceptions and Preferences Research Report 2018
The "Consumer Perceptions and Preferences of the Latest Digital Technologies, North America, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology and telecom in the consumer industry, specifically: Connected home, social media, landline phone service, wireless / cellular phone service, subscription television service (cable, IPTV, or satellite), internet access service, home electronics maintenance (set-top boxes, DVR, modem), live video streaming service (Sling TV, DirecTV Now, CBS All Access), augmented reality, and big data and analytics.
A great deal is changing in the digital world when it comes to communications services. Is your company ready for the next generation of technologies, buyers, and megatrends? The rapid growth of new delivery models, contemporary content, and advertising mechanisms is waking up the traditional players.
Technologies such as Siri, Google Home, and Alexa are setting the stage for a voice-driven world. Artificial intelligence and augmented reality will enhance our ability to gather information, communicate with others, and make better decisions. There will be a continued debate around the level of security and privacy versus convenience. The one trend that is certain is that consumers are driving the technologies that are being developed in the business world. That's why this study is important for all technology vendors to read and utilize.
This research aims to:
- Monitor the status and consumer perceptions of the latest digital trends
- Assess the current and future use of consumer communications technologies
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies
- Gauge IT and communications trends
- Understand consumer preferences
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methods
- Research Objectives
- Survey Methodology
- Sample Composition
- Types of Services Households Subscribe to at their Main Residence
2. Summary of Key Findings
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Summary of Key Findings - Consumer Services
- Summary of Key Findings - Newer Technologies
3. Communications Services Overview
- Level of Importance of Communications Services
- Purchases by Bundle Vs. Separate Services
- Monthly Spending on Bundled Services
- Monthly Spending for Separate Services
4. Landline Services
- Level of Satisfaction with Landline Services
- Companies Used for Landline Services
5. Internet Access
- Level of Satisfaction with Internet Access Service Features
- Companies Used for Internet Access Service
- Internet Access Speeds
- Interest in Increasing Internet Speeds
6. Wireless/Cellular Services & Devices
- Level of Satisfaction with Wireless Cellular Service Features
- Companies Used for Wireless/Cellular Service
- Decision Making Factors When Selecting Wireless/Cellular Service Provider
- Likelihood of Switching from Current Wireless/Cellular Service Provider
- Company of Choice When Switching from Existing Wireless/Cellular Service Provider
- Brand of Cell Phone Currently Used
- Decision Making Factors When Selecting Wireless/Cellular Phones
- Level of Satisfaction with Cell Phone Features
- Likelihood of Replacing Current Wireless/Cellular Phone
- Company of Choice When Replacing Cell Phones
- WiFi Connection Preference
- Interest in Buying WiFi Service if Available
- Type of Subscription Plan
- Type of Data Plan Subscription
- Percent of Respondents Whose Unused Data Rolls Over
7. TV, Video, OTT Streaming Services
- Level of Satisfaction with Subscription Television Services
- Level of Satisfaction with Live Video Streaming Services
- Top Providers of Subscription Television Service
- Top Providers of Live Streaming Service
- Percent of Respondents that have a Basic TV Package
- Percent of Respondents Interested in a Voice, Video, and Wireless Package
- Willingness to Switch from TV Services to Video Over Internet
- Where Consumers Watch Video Streaming Over the Internet
- Top Reasons Consumers Watch Streaming Video Over the Internet
- Devices Used to Stream Video Over the Internet
- Services Used to Stream Video Over the Internet
- Monthly Spending on Streaming Services
8. Communications Hardware
- Suppliers of Communications Hardware Maintenance
- Monthly Cost of Communications Hardware Maintenance
9. Connected Home
- Percent of Respondents with Smart Home/Connected Home Installations
- Factors Deterring a Smart Home/Connected Home Installation
- Percent of Respondents Interested in a Connected Home Package
- Willingness to Pay a Monthly Cost for a Connected Home Package
- Percent of Respondents with a Home Health-monitoring Network
- Interest in Smart Health Monitoring Devices and Services
10. Home Networking
- Percent of Respondents with Home Data Network Installations
- Number of Devices Connected to Home Data Networks
11. Home Networking
- Smartphone Used to Control Home Appliances or Monitor Security Systems
- Number of Control or Monitoring Apps on Smartphones
- Interest in Smart Devices
- Intelligent Assistants Penetration
- Information Provided by Intelligent Assistants
- Demand for Intelligent Assistants
- Interest in Products or Services
12. Content Consumption
- Services Accessed Online for Personal Use
- Time Spent Online by Activity
- Sites Accessed for Social Networking
- Parental Control Software Usage
- Parental Control Software Used in Mobile Devices
- Parental Control Software Used in Desktops/Laptops
13. Opinions on the Use of Big Data & Analytics
- Concerns around Consumer Information Collection on Web Sites
- Actions Taken to Preserve In-Store Privacy
- Comfort Level with Automotive IoT Data Sharing
14. Augmented Reality
- Awareness of Augmented Reality
- Level of Interest in Augmented Reality
- Awareness of Oculus Rift and Microsoft Hololens
- Level of Interest in Oculus Rift and Microsoft Hololens
15. Demographics
- Level of Education
- Sex
- Number of Phones in Household
- Work from Home
- Multi-dwelling Units
- Source of Communications Services
- Marital Status
- Own Vs. Rent Home
- Age of Children in Household
- Employment Status
- Race
16. Digital Transformation-The Last Word
- The Last Word-Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
17. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alexa (Amazon)
- CBS All Access (CBS)
- DirecTV Now (AT&T)
- Google Home (Google)
- Siri (Apple)
- Sling TV
