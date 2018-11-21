North America Latest Digital Technologies Consumer Perceptions and Preferences Research Report 2018

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Consumer Perceptions and Preferences of the Latest Digital Technologies, North America, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology and telecom in the consumer industry, specifically: Connected home, social media, landline phone service, wireless / cellular phone service, subscription television service (cable, IPTV, or satellite), internet access service, home electronics maintenance (set-top boxes, DVR, modem), live video streaming service (Sling TV, DirecTV Now, CBS All Access), augmented reality, and big data and analytics.



A great deal is changing in the digital world when it comes to communications services. Is your company ready for the next generation of technologies, buyers, and megatrends? The rapid growth of new delivery models, contemporary content, and advertising mechanisms is waking up the traditional players.



Technologies such as Siri, Google Home, and Alexa are setting the stage for a voice-driven world. Artificial intelligence and augmented reality will enhance our ability to gather information, communicate with others, and make better decisions. There will be a continued debate around the level of security and privacy versus convenience. The one trend that is certain is that consumers are driving the technologies that are being developed in the business world. That's why this study is important for all technology vendors to read and utilize.



This research aims to:

Monitor the status and consumer perceptions of the latest digital trends

Assess the current and future use of consumer communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Understand consumer preferences

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methods

Research Objectives

Survey Methodology

Sample Composition

Types of Services Households Subscribe to at their Main Residence

2. Summary of Key Findings

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Summary of Key Findings - Consumer Services

Summary of Key Findings - Newer Technologies

3. Communications Services Overview

Level of Importance of Communications Services

Purchases by Bundle Vs. Separate Services

Monthly Spending on Bundled Services

Monthly Spending for Separate Services

4. Landline Services

Level of Satisfaction with Landline Services

Companies Used for Landline Services

5. Internet Access

Level of Satisfaction with Internet Access Service Features

Companies Used for Internet Access Service

Internet Access Speeds

Interest in Increasing Internet Speeds

6. Wireless/Cellular Services & Devices

Level of Satisfaction with Wireless Cellular Service Features

Companies Used for Wireless/Cellular Service

Decision Making Factors When Selecting Wireless/Cellular Service Provider

Likelihood of Switching from Current Wireless/Cellular Service Provider

Company of Choice When Switching from Existing Wireless/Cellular Service Provider

Brand of Cell Phone Currently Used

Decision Making Factors When Selecting Wireless/Cellular Phones

Level of Satisfaction with Cell Phone Features

Likelihood of Replacing Current Wireless/Cellular Phone

Company of Choice When Replacing Cell Phones

WiFi Connection Preference

Interest in Buying WiFi Service if Available

Type of Subscription Plan

Type of Data Plan Subscription

Percent of Respondents Whose Unused Data Rolls Over

7. TV, Video, OTT Streaming Services

Level of Satisfaction with Subscription Television Services

Level of Satisfaction with Live Video Streaming Services

Top Providers of Subscription Television Service

Top Providers of Live Streaming Service

Percent of Respondents that have a Basic TV Package

Percent of Respondents Interested in a Voice, Video, and Wireless Package

Willingness to Switch from TV Services to Video Over Internet

Where Consumers Watch Video Streaming Over the Internet

Top Reasons Consumers Watch Streaming Video Over the Internet

Devices Used to Stream Video Over the Internet

Services Used to Stream Video Over the Internet

Monthly Spending on Streaming Services

8. Communications Hardware

Suppliers of Communications Hardware Maintenance

Monthly Cost of Communications Hardware Maintenance

9. Connected Home

Percent of Respondents with Smart Home/Connected Home Installations

Factors Deterring a Smart Home/Connected Home Installation

Percent of Respondents Interested in a Connected Home Package

Willingness to Pay a Monthly Cost for a Connected Home Package

Percent of Respondents with a Home Health-monitoring Network

Interest in Smart Health Monitoring Devices and Services

10. Home Networking

Percent of Respondents with Home Data Network Installations

Number of Devices Connected to Home Data Networks

11. Home Networking

Smartphone Used to Control Home Appliances or Monitor Security Systems

Number of Control or Monitoring Apps on Smartphones

Interest in Smart Devices

Intelligent Assistants Penetration

Information Provided by Intelligent Assistants

Demand for Intelligent Assistants

Interest in Products or Services

12. Content Consumption

Services Accessed Online for Personal Use

Time Spent Online by Activity

Sites Accessed for Social Networking

Parental Control Software Usage

Parental Control Software Used in Mobile Devices

Parental Control Software Used in Desktops/Laptops

13. Opinions on the Use of Big Data & Analytics

Concerns around Consumer Information Collection on Web Sites

Actions Taken to Preserve In-Store Privacy

Comfort Level with Automotive IoT Data Sharing

14. Augmented Reality

Awareness of Augmented Reality

Level of Interest in Augmented Reality

Awareness of Oculus Rift and Microsoft Hololens

Level of Interest in Oculus Rift and Microsoft Hololens

15. Demographics

Level of Education

Sex

Number of Phones in Household

Work from Home

Multi-dwelling Units

Source of Communications Services

Marital Status

Own Vs. Rent Home

Age of Children in Household

Employment Status

Race

16. Digital Transformation-The Last Word

The Last Word-Three Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

17. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alexa (Amazon)

CBS All Access (CBS)

DirecTV Now (AT&T)

Google Home (Google)

Siri (Apple)

Sling TV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hjcbdt/north_america?w=5





