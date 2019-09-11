North America Life Cycle and TCO Analysis of Class-8 Trucks Report 2018-2019 & Long-Term Forecast to 2032
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Cycle and TCO Analysis of Class-8 Trucks in North America, 2018-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research service on the Life Cycle and Total Cost of Ownership analysis of class-8 trucks in North America forecast a class-8 truck's total cost of ownership over a 15-year period.
It analyzes the key total cost of ownership through measures, such as driver wages and benefits, fuel, truck payments, repair and maintenance, insurance, tolls and permits, and tire replacement. Each measure of the total cost of ownership is derived from a miles-driven perspective in addition to the vehicle's cost over the life cycle period. The study also compares the total cost of ownership model between financing and leasing a class-8 truck over a 15-year period, providing a breakdown of the pros and cons of each option.
Furthermore, the study offers a future outlook toward the total cost of ownership, comparing the model year 2018 trucks to the model year 2027 trucks. Finally, the study provides an in-depth look into the viability of alternative fueled class 8 trucks, including electric and natural gas to diesel trucks. It will provide an understanding of payload differences, fuel economy, and repair and maintenance intervals between the three different truck types. It concludes with a breakeven-scenario forecast that will help the readership understand the viability of an electric truck and natural gas truck to a competing diesel truck in long-haul applications.
A semi-truck commonly goes through 3 phases in its life cycle. The 1st owner is typically a fleet that drives an average of 480,000 miles. The 2nd life owner is the owner-operator or small-sized fleet that drives an average of 640,000 miles.
Finally, the 3rd life owner is the owner-operator that drives 400,000 miles. Driver wages and benefits' is the highest operating expense for truckers in 2018, accounting for 44% of the total cost of ownership. This expense is expected to continue rising due to the worsening driver shortage issue. The TCO for a 15-year life cycle financed truck is $2.28 million and a cost per mile of $1.50. Comparatively, the TCO of a consumer who leases a truck in 4-year intervals over a 15-year period is $2.30 million and a CPM of $1.53 CPM.
Financing remains the primary choice of ownership, accounting for 68% of purchases. Leasing is gaining traction in the market with 32% as consumers who lease and want to take advantage of factors such as shorter equipment life cycles, lower maintenance costs (under warranty), and funding stability this research indicates that leasing can be a realistic alternative to financing under the right circumstances, including fleet operations and capital.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Total Cost of Operation Summary
- Average Semi-truck Total Cost of Operation Fleet Breakdown
- Average Financed Truck TCO-One Owner
- Average Truck Life Cycle Total Cost of Operation-Multiple Owners
- Diesel, Natural Gas, and Electric Truck TCO Comparison
- Total Cost of Ownership Comparison-2018 and 2027
- Summary of Key Findings
- Future Outlook on Trends Affecting TCO
Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Truck Life Cycle Analysis
- Average Semi-truck Life Cycle and Residual Value
- Average Fuel Cost Over the Life Cycle of a Truck
- Key Repair & Maintenance Intervals
- Average Repair & Maintenance Cost Over the Life Cycle of a Truck
- Average Insurance, Permit, Tolls, and Tire Cost
- Average Driver Wages & Benefits Cost
- Customer Payment Benchmark-Leasing and Financing
- Customer Payment Benchmark-Leasing and Financing (continued)
- Average Financed Truck TCO-One Owner
- Average Truck Life Cycle Total Cost of Operation-Multiple Owners
- Average Leased Truck TCO-15 Year Period
Total Cost of Operation Outlook
- Total Cost of Ownership Comparison-2018 and 2027
- Acquisition Cost of Diesel Trucks
- Average Semi-truck Fuel Cost by Model Year
- Average Repair & Maintenance Cost by Truck Model Year
Alternative Fuel TCO Comparison
- Key Application Segments for Electric and Natural Gas Trucks
- Diesel, Natural Gas, and Electric Truck Weight Benchmark
- Natural Gas Truck Price, Fuel, and R&M Breakdown
- Electric Truck Price Breakdown
- Key Repair & Maintenance Intervals for Electric Trucks
- Diesel, Natural Gas, and Electric Truck TCO Comparison
- Electric Truck-Author's Perspective
Competitive Benchmark
- Truck Purchase-Focus Area of Key Stakeholders
- OEM Market Position Mapping
- Comparative Benchmarking-OEM Captive Services
- OEM Competitive Benchmarking-Total Cost of Ownership
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-OEM Total Cost of Ownership Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2-Connectivity Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3-Green Technologies
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Conclusions
