North America Lithium Battery Recycling Market Report 2018: Data from 2016 and 2017 as Base Years and Providing Estimates for 2018 to 2023
12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Lithium Battery Recycling: North America Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report's scope spans the North American market for lithium battery recycling. The report analyzes regional market trends, using data from 2016 and 2017 as base years and providing estimates for 2018 to 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates in the forecast period.
The report includes detailed discussion of technological and economic trends that are affecting the market. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the lithium battery recycling market and the current trends within the industry.
The sale values within the report are presented in U.S. dollars, while the sales values in terms of actual product are presented in thousand units. The choice of using thousands as a denomination unit was dictated by the shipment volumes for specific categories, which would have otherwise appeared too insignificant. It is important to note that the lifespan of the lithium batteries varies depending upon the usage industry.
The report covers the following chemistries of lithium:
- Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC).
- Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP).
- Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO).
- Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO).
- Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA).
- Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO).
The breakdown of end-use Industry includes:
- Automotive.
- Consumer Electronics.
- Energy.
- Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Introduction
Chapter 4 Recycling Technology
Chapter 5 Lithium Battery Chemistries
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown By End Use Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown By Country
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Battery Recycling Companies
- American Manganese (Ami) Inc.
- Li-Cycle Technology
- Retriev Technologies
- Raw Materials Company (Rmc)
- Lithium Battery Manufacturing Companies
- Albemarle Corp.
- Fmc Corp.
- Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.
- Lithium Americas
- Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries, Inc. (Tianqi Group)
- SQM (Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A.)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jbngsq/north_america?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article