North America Livestock Trailer Manufacturing Markets, 2013-2017 Analysis, 2019 Estimates & 2019-2023 Forecasts

The "Livestock Trailer Manufacturing Industry in North America: Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Growth, Channels & Trends. 2013 - 2017 Historical Data, 2018 Data & Analysis, 2019 - 2023 Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the fabrication of steel and aluminum livestock semi-trailers in North America.

The report includes 2018 market size estimates in units and dollars, breakouts by loading style and material, competitor shares, five-year history, and 2019-2023 outlook and forecast. Also included are data and profiles on the seven primary North American livestock trailer manufacturers, all of which are located in the United States.

The livestock trailer segment is dominated by a handful of manufacturers, with most of these companies also fabricating another trailer/truck body types.



The livestock trailer market has been steady with no significant growth in the last five years. However, forecasting the outlook to 2023, the demand in the livestock trailer segment is projected to grow moderately over the next few years.



Increases in livestock production in the United States due to continuity in consumption of beef, an increase in consumption of dairy products, and an upward trend in exports due to accessibility to foreign markets are likely to have a positive impact on the North American livestock trailer market.



The report includes an Excel database for market size and competitive share breakouts, with units and dollars for all seven identified manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope



2 Product Types



3 Market Size Estimates-Units & Dollars 2018

3.1 Market Size: By Material

3.2 Market Size Estimates: Historical-2013-2017



4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Market Shares: All

4.2 Market Shares: By Loading Style

4.3 Market Shares: By Material



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Average Price

5.2 Distribution Channels



6 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



7 Production by Region



8 Outlook 2019-2023



9 Key Manufacturer Data

9.1 Key Manufacturer Data: Alphabetical Order

9.2 Key Manufacturer Data: Rank Order-Units



10 Manufacturer Profiles (7 companies profiled)

