North America Low Noise Amplifier Market 2018-2025: Expansion Of Low Noise Amplifiers Across Various Applications Including Wi-Fi and GPS

The "North America Low Noise Amplifier Market: Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America low noise amplifier market is expected to grow with the lucrative growth rate in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The North America low noise amplifier market is segmented based on frequency into three notable segments; DC to 6 GHZ, 6 GHZ to 60 GHZ, and greater than 60 GHZ. In 2018, 6 GHZ to 60 GHZ segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025, rising at the CAGR of 13.8%.

The North America low noise amplifier market is segmented based on material into three notable segments silicon, silicon germanium, gallium arsenide. In 2018, gallium arsenide segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 13.1%.

The North America low noise amplifier market is segmented based on application into five notable segments; cellular infrastructure, GPS, broadband, ISM band, and WLAN. In 2018, cellular infrastructure is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the CAGR of 15.1%.

The North America low noise amplifier market is segmented based on vertical into six notable segments; telecom and datacom, consumer electronics, medical, military and space, industrial, and automotive. In 2018, telecom and datacom segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and online market is rising at the CAGR of 14.7%.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Segmentation

2.1 Markets Covered

2.2 Geographic Scope

2.3 Years Considered For The Study

2.4 Currency And Pricing

2.5 Research Methodology



3 Market Overview

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Demand For Smartphones

3.1.2 Increasing Norm Of Long-Term Evolution (Lte) Technology

3.1.3 Expansion Of Low Noise Amplifiers Across Various Applications Including Wi-Fi And Gps

3.1.4 Decreasing Prices Of Cord Less Phone

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Complex Design

3.2.2 Reduced Price Margin Due To Highly Fragmented Market

3.3 Opportunity

3.3.1 Advanced Development Of Satellites Worldwide

3.3.2 Adoption Of 5G Technology

3.3.3 Growing Demand From Automotive Industries

3.3.1 Increasing Commercialization Of Iot

3.4 Challenges

3.4.1 Designing Robust Low Noise Amplifier



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights



6 North America Low Noise Amplifier Market, By Frequency

6.1 Overview

6.2 Dc To 6 Ghz

6.3 6 Ghz To 60 Ghz

6.4 Greater Than 60 Ghz



7 North America Low Noise Amplifier Market, By Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Silicon

7.3 Silicon Germanium

7.4 Gallium Arsenide



8 North America Low Noise Amplifier Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cellular Infrastructure

8.3 Gps

8.4 Broadband

8.5 Ism Band

8.6 Wlan



9 North America Low Noise Amplifier Market, By Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Telecom And Datacom

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.4 Medical

9.5 Military And Space

9.6 Industrial

9.7 Automotive



10 North America Low Noise Amplifier Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 The Rise In Adoption Of Iot Devices

10.1.2 Increasing Use Of 5G Wireless

10.1.3 U.S.

10.1.4 Canada

10.1.5 Mexico



11 North America Low Noise Amplifier (Lna) Market, Company Landscape

11.1 Company Share Analysis: North America



12 North America Low Noise Amplifier (Lna) Market, Company Profiles



NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

L3 Narda-MITEQ

Qorvo, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

On Semiconductor Corp

Panasonic Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Custom MMIC Design Services, Inc.

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Sage Millimeter, Inc.

WanTcom Inc.

Qotana Technologies Co., Ltd.

Norsat International Inc.

B&Z Technologies

