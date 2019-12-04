North America Material Handling Robotics Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Material Handling Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America material handling robotics market is expected to grow at 9.85% annually by hardware revenue and 13.68% yearly by unit shipment over 2019-2026, representing an addressable market value of $14.7 billion for the next 7 years.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 North America Hardware Market of Material Handling Robotics 2015-2026

3.3 North America Software Market of Material Handling Robotics 2015-2026

3.4 North America Service & Support Market of Material Handling Robotics 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 North America Articulated Material Handling Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.3 North America Cartesian Material Handling Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.4 North America SCARA Material Handling Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.5 North America Parallel Material Handling Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.6 North America Collaborative Material Handling Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.7 North America Market of Other Material Handling Robotics 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 North America Pick & Place Robotics Market for 2015-2026

5.3 North America Palletizing & De-palletizing Robotics Market for 2015-2026

5.4 North America Packing & Packaging Robotics Market 2015-2026

5.5 North America Part Transfer Robotics Market 2015-2026

5.6 North America Machine Tending Robotics Market 2015-2026

5.7 North America Material Handling Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 North America Material Handling Robotics Market in Automotive Industry 2015-2026

6.3 North America Material Handling Robotics Market in Chemical, Rubber & Plastics 2015-2026

6.4 North America Material Handling Robotics Market in Electrical & Electronics 2015-2026

6.5 North America Material Handling Robotics Market in Machinery & Metal 2015-2026

6.6 North America Material Handling Robotics Market in Food & Beverage 2015-2026

6.7 North America Material Handling Robotics Market in Other Industry Verticals 2015-2026



7 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Key News

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93sjve





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

