North America Medical Fiber Optics Markets, 2020-2026: Focus on Illumination, Endoscopic Imaging, Biomedical Sensing, Laser Signal Delivery

The North America Medical Fiber Optics Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The unique properties of fiber optics collectively prove to be a perfect material for the advancement of complex biomedical instrumentation. These tools conform to easy surgical procedures and diagnostic examinations. Altogether, the development of this advanced technology continues to open doors in areas including neurology, gastroenterology, cardiology, and many more. In the coming years, the requirements of biomedical equipment are anticipated to dominate the market.

The physical attributes of fiber, for example, its flexibility and lightweight, making it perfect for a wide range of medical applications. Minimally invasive surgery is one of the primary reasons for the demand for fiber optics in the market. Due to an increase in the number of diseases like kidney stones, cancer, cardiovascular, and arthritis, most of the world population is seeking the use of these tools in minimally invasive surgery. The minimally invasive surgery allows less pain during operations, faster recovery time, and lower risk of infection for the patient. On the contrary, traditional surgery exposes tissues and organs through large incisions.

One of the most common utilization of fiber optics in medication is in the imaging and light segments of endoscopes. The multifiber offers features like flexibility, yet rigidity that helps visualization of internal organs and tissue clearer. Various surgeons prefer using endoscopes to investigate symptoms such as nausea and abdominal pain. It is also used for performing biopsies or providing medical treatment.

Companies Profiled

MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation)

IPG Photonics Corporation

Coherent, Inc.

LEONI Group

Fiberoptics Technology, Inc.

Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.)

Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc.

Sunoptic Technologies, LLC

Vitalcor, Inc.

Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application

3.1 North America Illumination Market by Country

3.2 North America Endoscopic Imaging Market by Country

3.3 North America Biomedical Sensing Market by Country

3.4 North America Laser Signal Delivery Market by Country

3.5 North America Other Application Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type

4.1 North America Multimode Optical Fiber Market by Country

4.2 North America Single Mode Optical Fiber Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Medical Fiber Optics Market by Country

5.1 US Medical Fiber Optics Market

5.1.1 US Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application

5.1.2 US Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type

5.2 Canada Medical Fiber Optics Market

5.3 Mexico Medical Fiber Optics Market

5.4 Rest of North America Medical Fiber Optics Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Company Overview

6.2 Financial Analysis

6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4 Research & Development Expense



