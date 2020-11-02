North America Mental Health Care Markets 2020: Post COVID-19 - mHealth Applications and Online Mental Health Platforms Improving the Accessibility & Affordability

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Digital Health Technology Innovations Transforming Mental Health Care in North America, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research highlights the technology innovations in the digital mental healthcare industry. The research service discusses the industry trends, impact of these innovations, and the growth opportunities.

Mental health illness is one of the most common disorders globally. The poor accessibility and high cost of the conventional face-to-face mental health therapy has created a huge treatment gap, and digital technologies help bridge this gap.



Digital technologies play an important role in supporting and treating mental health conditions. Digital platforms in the form of online platforms and mobile app solution for mental health care decentralizes and democratizes mental care services.



Topics covered include the following:



Technology Snapshot

Companies to Action

Funding Assessment

Growth Opportunities

Key Industry Participants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 High and Growing Burden of Mental Health Disorder Necessitates Urgent Measures

2.2 Digital Technology and Future of Mental Health Treatment

2.3 Digital Technologies Changing the Paradigm of Mental Health Treatment

2.4 The Types of Digital Platforms for Mental Health Therapy

2.5 Digital Mental Health Solutions Improve the Accessibility and Affordability of Mental Health Care

2.6 Impact Mapping of Growth Drivers of the Digital Mental Health Industry

2.7 Benefits such as Better Affordability, Accessibility are Driving the Digital Mental Health Care Market

2.8 Impact Mapping of Challenges of the Digital Mental Health Industry

2.9 Issues Over Privacy and Efficacy are the Major Challenges with Digital Mental Health Solutions

2.10 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mental Health and its Digital Solutions

2.11 Ease of FDA Regulatory Guidelines During the COVID-19 Pandemic



3. Companies to Action

3.1 Digital Behavioral Health Platform for Virtual Mental Health Therapy

3.2 FDA Cleared Game-based Therapy for Children with ADHD

3.3 Prescription-based Software Platforms for Neurological Conditions

3.4 First-ever Prescription-based Digital Therapy to Receive FDA Authorization

3.5 Using Virtual Reality Immersive Experience for Emotion and Stress Regulation



4. Funding Assessment

4.1 Record Venture Funding in Mental Health Start-ups in 2020

4.2 Notable Private Funding in the Digital Mental Health Industry

4.3 Digital Mental Health Care Companies Enter Into Partnerships to Broaden the Access to Services

4.4 Digital Mental Health Care Partnerships to Improve the Technology and Help in Commercialization

4.5 Acquisitions in the Digital Mental Health Care Industry to Improve Product Profile and Portfolio



5. Growth Opportunities

5.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Improved Accessibility of Mental Health Care

5.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Consumerization of Mental Health Care

5.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Pediatric Mental Health Care Management

5.4 Key Patents to Check



6. Key Industry Participants

6.1 Database of Key Industry Participants



7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j4xx0



